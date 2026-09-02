As climate change warms the Himalayas, disasters like the Nepal floods are becoming more frequent

Scientists say it is too early to directly link Wednesday's catastrophe to global warming. But as Earth's temperature rises at a faster rate because of the burning of oil, gas and coal, the chances of such disasters increase, especially in the Himalayan mountains, which are warming considerably faster than many other parts of the world.

"Climate change has been playing a large role in the Hindu Kush Himalayas, causing these kinds of complex disasters which have really impacted downstream communities and investments," said Saswata Sanyal, a disaster risk resilience expert at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development based in Kathmandu.

Global warming's effects are heightened in the Himalayas

Sanyal said the region is increasingly confronting hazards that trigger one another.

Warmer temperatures cause high mountain ice to melt, leading to more frequent rockslides, avalanches and floods. An avalanche can dam a river before unleashing a flash flood. Heavy rain after an initial disaster can compound the destruction.

Flash floods last year in the same region in Nepal claimed nine lives and caused millions of dollars in damage. Across the wider Himalayan region, the 2013 Kedarnath floods, the 2021 Chamoli disaster, the 2023 South Lhonak glacial lake outburst flood, and other recent landslides and floods, have killed thousands of people and caused hundreds of billions of dollars in damage.

People in Nepal were still recovering from last year's floods, Sanyal said, "and before they could fully adapt, the next one came."