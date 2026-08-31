Nepal floods disaster exposes blind spot in Himalayan glacier risk assessment

KATHMANDU: The Himalayan disaster that has killed hundreds in Nepal and left thousands missing has exposed a dangerous blind spot in how the region prepares for glacier-related disasters. Scientists and governments have increasingly focused on identifying dangerous glacial lakes, while some of the most destructive events may begin without a lake at all.

The August 26 catastrophe along the Nepal-Tibet border was not a conventional Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), according to climate scientist Miriam Jackson, a glaciologist with extensive Himalayan experience. It began with an ice-rock collapse that rapidly transformed into a debris flow before entering a river and producing a devastating downstream flood.

“This event was not a GLOF, but an ice-rock collapse that fluidised and became a debris flow and then went into a river,” said Jackson, IPCC lead author in the High Mountain Areas chapter in the IPCC Special Report on Oceans and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate (SROCC) and former ICIMOD cryosphere lead, to TNIE.

The distinction is critical because GLOFs are comparatively better understood and monitored than sudden glacier collapses and ice-rock avalanches. “Such events are a lot harder to predict. They are relatively unknown, so not well understood,” Jackson said.

Farooq Azam, Senior Cryosphere Specialist and Intervention Manager at ICIMOD, said, “This was an unprecedented and unexpected disaster. There was simply no detection and no time to issue a warning.”

“The event was a sudden-onset hazard that could not be captured by conventional warning systems. However, if there had been an early warning system, it could have saved lives to some extent. But in such rock-ice avalanches, establishing a warning system is very difficult to ascertain the place of the breakpoints, which can sometimes be below the bedrock or glaciers and not easily visible with satellite,” Azam added.