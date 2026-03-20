Himalayan glaciers melting fast: Threat to Indus, Ganga and Brahmaputra basins

The HKH region is home to over 63,700 glaciers, covering nearly 55,782 sq km and storing around 5,736 cubic km of ice reserves, based on 2020 Landsat satellite imagery.

The study notes that glacier loss in the HKH is widespread and accelerating, threatening the sources of at least ten major Asian river systems that collectively support the food, water, energy and livelihood security of about 2 billion people. It also increases the risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). Between 1990 and 2020, HKH glaciers lost about 12% of their total area and 9% of their ice reserves. The report adds that limited monitoring hampers intergovernmental cooperation and the development of holistic conservation policies, especially given the accelerating rate of glacier loss.

Melting trends

The study categorises glaciers into two types — those less than 0.5 sq km (smaller glaciers) and those exceeding 10 sq km (larger glaciers). Smaller glaciers, though more numerous, cover less area and are shrinking faster, especially those facing east and southeast and located on steeper slopes. This poses an immediate risk of localised water shortages and intensifying hazards.

In contrast, larger glaciers are more susceptible to long-term shrinkage due to the ongoing climate crisis.

The heavily glaciated Karakoram range, which contains 18 of the 25 largest glaciers in the region, remains vulnerable to long-term risks affecting water, food, energy and livelihoods, with wider regional implications. Observations indicate that glacier losses are concentrated below 6,000 metres above sea level across all major river basins and sub-ranges, affecting both seasonal water availability and long-term river flows.

Additionally, glacier losses are spatially concentrated in the southern and eastern parts of the region. The Hengduan Shan and parts of the eastern Tibetan mountains have recorded the highest percentage losses, with some areas losing up to 33% of glacier area in just three decades. Conversely, the highest concentration of total glacier area loss is observed in the central and western Himalayas and the Nyainqêntanglha range.

Limited monitoring

Human-induced climate change has significantly impacted HKH glaciers. Many are losing mass at increasing rates, altering runoff patterns and contributing to the expansion of glacial lakes, which in turn heightens GLOF risks and threatens long-term water stability. Although countries have begun monitoring glacier changes, coverage remains limited, posing challenges for the region.

The first glacier-wide field measurements in India were conducted in 1974 on the Gara Glacier in Himachal Pradesh by the Geological Survey of India, laying the foundation for understanding glacier–climate interactions. With advances in satellite technology and remote sensing, monitoring expanded through national programmes and international collaborations.