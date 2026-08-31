Massive ice-rock fall, not earthquake or glacial lake outburst, triggered Nepal floods: Experts

The devastating floods that swept through Nepal were triggered by a massive fall of ice and rock in the high Himalayas and not by an earthquake or glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), according to experts.

The flash floods that triggered near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 swept through the Bhotekoshi River corridor, destroying homes, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The death toll from the disaster crossed 900 on Monday, while over 4000 people remained missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

A study, commissioned by the Nepal Environment Society (NES), found that a huge mass of ice, rock and debris fell from around 5,200 metres in the Langtang Lirung area of Rasuwa and entered the Lhende River, generating a powerful debris-laden flood that travelled downstream through the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers.

Bishal Nath Upreti, president of the Nepal Centre for Disaster Management, said initial theories that the disaster was caused by a GLOF or an earthquake had subsequently been discarded.

"Initially, many thought it was a glacial lake outburst flood, or GLOF. Later, it became clear that there had been no lake burst in Tibet along that line, so that theory was discarded," Upreti told PTI Videos.