Funky Fish hosts their first pop-up for 2020 in Chennai

Shwetha Surendran

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hosting their first pop-up for the year, Funky Fish ushered in spring to the city’s fashion circuit with an exclusive prêt and haute couture edit, 'Hello Spring', on Wednesday. Featuring designers from across the country, the exhibition had everything from contemporary jewellery designs to bold-coloured lehengas with sleek silhouettes.

"This year, we wanted to ensure that the Funky Fish pop-up is size-inclusive. Putting together the list of designers, there was a special focus to ensure that there’s something for everyone who walks in," said Pavithra Sagar, one of the pop-up’s curators.

At Bottled Bliss, the only skincare label in the 2020 Funky Fish pop-up, little golden jars filled with lavender, dried rose petals and cinnamon to name a few, lined the table. "Everything about our brand is natural, homemade and simple. It’s great to have a stall in a pop-up like this one, where customers can smell and feel the products before buying them," said Mansi Mehta, one of the co-founders.

In the line of keeping things organic, home bakers Akila and Midhila of AkiMi’s Gourmet had a display of their healthy baked goodies, with some of their signature cranberry and almond bites and ‘post-partum’ bites.

Clothing and accessories formed the heart of the bazaar, with vendors flying in from New Delhi and Mumbai. For Chetan Chhiller of label Ulupi, a New Delhi-based designer, it was the first time in the city, displaying a line of neon-coloured embroidery on Gujarati and Rajasthani-inspired fabrics.

But for Sole Affair from Mumbai, it was an exciting time to be back in the south with Lucknowi-inspired lehenga designs. A one-day extravaganza, the Spring Edit by Funky Fish was undoubtedly the place to be to keep up with all things fashion.