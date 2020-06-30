Rewrite the language in the eyes

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second phase of the lockdown may begin making many people work from home. And many would like to have a light touch of makeup before coming in front of webcams to attend official meetings choosing to keep lips nude. Four Hyderabad makeup artists suggest quick tips to highlight the eyes

It’s not for nothing it’s said that eyes are the windows of the soul. Eyes feed the poetic imagination of wordsmiths, artists, singers, filmmakers and photographers calling for reams of print and reels of film. And when a pair gleams just above the borderline of a mask, it becomes the highlight of the face. With the subtle use of right makeup, a woman’s eyes can get that extra edge which adds to the overall look, whether she chooses to go shopping for essentials or just get ready for that office Zoom meeting with the client or senior officials from the office. Makeup artists in the city offer tips and tricks:

Gazal Surana, Makeup expert

“Since the only part of the face that’s seen now are our eyes, we can really experiment with our eye looks. For the day look, go for pastel colours like peach tones, pink tones or tones that are close to your natural eye colour. Enhance it with a brown liner or kajal to lift the look. You will achieve a flattering day look with these tones. Another option is doing a dark black kajal and smoking it out at the lash line with a brown tone, this look will be simple but intense. For the night look, you can pick shades of brown. You can do a soft smokey brown look or a soft deep purple look. Use a smokey liner in black or brown along with this look and Kajal if you prefer. This will give you the perfect glamourous evening look!”

Tamanna Rooz, Celebrity makeup artist and director ‘Tamanna Makeup Studios & Academy’

“Makeup trends are going to change as there is an element of mystery in new fashion trends. Since the mask is going to cover half of the face, the entire attention is going to be on the eyes and brows. So it’s important to make them look more pronounced. Balance and harmony are the keys to make you look charming. So it’s important to understand your eye shape and play soft or strong with colours, liners, mascaras and lashes as per your personal choice... but the key point is don’t end up dragging your eyeshadows or liners too low as it could be easily rubbed away by the mask. The most effective technique would be coloured ‘tight-lining’ underneath the roots of your upper lashes for that euphoric look.”

Mehroz Fatima, Makeup artist, Le Rouge Makeup Studio

“Here are a few tips to be in style with the masks: Dramatic lashes and graphic liners can match or complement the natural eye colour and even coordinate with facial coverings. Due to the pandemic, everyone is working from home and in digital appearances, we don’t need masks so we can’t rule out lip makeup. I recommend nudes and pastels. They are neither too bold nor too simple. For a day look, you can go without kajal and for a night look, you can opt for a kajal look. The most important in eye makeup is choosing eyeshadow colours that compliment your skin tone. The darker your skin tone the warmer your eyeshadow should be. Eyes are always the highlighting element of your face so you can opt for a nude lipstick. But the wings of your liner decide the wings of your confidence. Let it be strong and sharp.”

Samaira Wallani, Celebrity makeup artist and founder, director of Stylicious By Sam Makeup Artistry

“Wearing the mask is part of our regular lifestyle now. Keeping that in mind eyes have become the main focus for makeup. Here is how you achieve that perfect look:

Use an eye primer to ensure the eye makeup blends well and stays long.

Use a soft peach/pink as a base colour on the eyelids.

Use soft brown or / black kohl pencil and draw across the lash line and smudge softly. Apply the same kohl in the water line for a more intense look.

Seal it with a powder eyeshadow matching your kohl pencil.

Use mascara to add drama to the eyes

 Last but not least finish with filling your brows with an eyebrow pencil or powder for a natural look.

Always use products that are waterproof and never forget to sanitize your brushes and products to remain bacteria-free.”