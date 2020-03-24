STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prada, other fashion designers to make coronavirus face masks due to scarcity and high demand globally

An Italian luxury fashion house, Prada will make also 110,000 masks and 80,000 overalls by April 6, which will be manufactured in their factory located in Montone, Italy.

Nepalese men line up outside a pharmacy to buy face masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 20, 2020.

Nepalese men line up outside a pharmacy to buy face masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 20, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Fashion powerhouses including Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Michael Costello and Prada are getting hands-on to provide medical staff with face masks and gowns during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New York now has more than 16,000 cases of the COVID-19, and as medical demands rise, medical supplies have declined and hospital staff are experiencing an emergency shortage of supplies such as gowns and masks due to the overwhelming number of patients.

On Friday, New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted about the shortage of products for healthcare workers -- and asked businesses to get creative to curb the lack of necessities needed by medical staff. Andrew even stated that the state of New York will pay a premium and offer funding for those who contribute.

New York-based designer Christian Siriano who has dressed many Hollywood stars like Zendaya, Leslie Jones, Cynthia Erivo and Celine Dion heeded this call to action and said that his sewing team is willing and able to produce protective face masks as demand for them continues to outstrip the supply.

"If we need masks my team can make them! I have sewers and pattern makers ready to help working from home," Siriano said on Twitter posting prototypes of the masks.

Brandon Maxwell who styled Lady Gaga also stepped up and said in an Instagram post that, "In response to this global crisis, we are now focusing our creative efforts on manufacturing PPE (personal protective equipment), starting with gowns. We have spent the last week researching the appropriate medical textiles to create these gowns and are proud to provide these much needed items to the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this crisis."

Michael Costello who has styled Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey, also joined this fight to lend a helping hand.

"Focused. I have been here for the past 24 hours, glued to my machine in hopes of making prototypes of face masks. These are (Non-surgical grade masks). Let's help prevent the spread of covid-19. I have been in contact with someone in Los Angeles who can and will produce surgical grade masks that help prevent catching the covid-19 virus as well on Monday i will find out where we stand with those type of masks," Costello wrote on Instagram.

"We will not be selling any of these but rather giving them away to all first responders, hospitals, and healthcare providers," he added.

Costello further challenged other designers to do the same. 

Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
