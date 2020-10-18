Foot fetish: Rahul Mishra and Fizzy Goblet drop second capsule collection

Express News Service By

Guess what’s landing on your feed and feet soon? Footwear brand Fizzy Goblet and fashion designer Rahul Mishra have come together to drop a second capsule collection to usher in the festive season.

The second Fizzy Goblet X Rahul Mishra collection is designed with neutral bases to offset the vivid colours of Rahul's signature 3D embroidery. Nature and flora being his constant source of inspiration, the Gulmohar and Gulistan motifs that Rahul has developed through the years are featured in this collection.

Speaking about the collection, Fizzy Goblet founder Laksheeta Govil says, “This time around, we got to further explore the synergies of nature together and how our artisans are the mediators that translate nature into accessories.”

Their designs are also a testament to the Vocal for Local initiative that Rahul and Laksheeta both advocate. Each of these juttis are handcrafted by local artisans and takes about 90 hours per pair.

As to what does Fizzy Goblet mean? These are two happiness-inducing words that were laced together by Laksheeta when she kickstarted this footwear brand in Delhi. Over the years, she has worked to add a sense of fun and a modern twist to traditional juttis, making everyday adventures, extraordinary.