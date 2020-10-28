STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Actor-designer Poornima Indrajith reinvents timelessness with new wedding collection

Actor-designer Poornima Indrajith talks about her new timeless bridal collection ‘Fine Wedding’.

Published: 28th October 2020 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

‘Fine Wedding’ has options or separates, which allows the bride to cherry-pick her favourites and interchange them accordingly.

‘Fine Wedding’ has options or separates, which allows the bride to cherry-pick her favourites and interchange them accordingly.

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Timelessness has always been synonymous with traditional—a conventional colour palette interspersed with symmetry and classic cuts.

The pandemic has made the fashion industry rethink its sartorial choices and what it means to stand the test of time. In bridal wear, perpetuity is hand in glove with sustainability, wherein garments can be recycled and repurposed.

Retaining this, actor cum designer Poornima Indrajith has reinvented timelessness with her latest collection ‘Fine Wedding’, a whimsical and romantic line-up which prioritises the bride’s comfort and state of mind over pomp and show. 

“In the history of fashion, trends are formed when there is a collective change triggered by climate, war or a disease outbreak. The pandemic was a sudden jolt to our generic and mundane lives, forcing us to rethink our choices. I met several women who wished they had fewer guests at their wedding or wore a bridal garment which expressed their inner self. Unfortunately, social conditioning and pressure forced them to be less of themselves. Now, there is a whiff of fresh air where we understand that it’s okay to do things differently,” says Poornima.

Consciously sustainable
Homebound weddings have made the affair more intimate and comfortable. “The bride wants to feel different in her kind of way. Also, she wants to invest wisely in a garment which weaves numerous emotions for her and can be judiciously restyled later,” explains Poornima.

In tune with this, ‘Fine Wedding’ has options or separates, which allows the bride to cherry-pick her favourites and interchange them accordingly. “While we have choices aplenty in the bridal wear industry, I wanted a different approach.

The dramatic veil can be modified into a top that can be paired with jeans, the multilayered skirt can be worn with a colour-blocked shirt. While I understand that ‘Fine Wedding’ may not cater to everyone, it comprises youthful and pieces for the modern and romantic bride who can restyle her embroidered blouse with a plain saree later,” says the designer who created the collection during the pandemic.Budget-oriented collection ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 35,000.

Style that feels right

The collection comprises 10 evergreen pieces.

  • Bohemian Breeze—classic guipure lace in romantic florals to modern geometrics 
  • White Romance—ready-to-wear ruffle saree with an embroidered blouse and signature handcrafted belt
  • Kiss of Banaras—organza saree with handcrafted floral zardozi embroidery, paired with a brocade blouse
  • Ivory Dream—gown with Japanese beads, glass sequins and a drape which gives the illusion of a saree
  • Traditional Lush—tissue saree consisting floral detailing styled with a zardosi handcrafted blouse
  • Allure—off-shoulder ruffle blouse paired with a statement multilayered skirt and a dramatic veil 
  • Reign—a bridal saree with a digital embroidered self-embellished blouse 
  • Belle—ruffle blouse paired with an extravagant skirt and classic sheer veil

Book yours at pranaah.com, Or contact 8296641280/8921017139.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poornima Indrajith
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp