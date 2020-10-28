Actor-designer Poornima Indrajith reinvents timelessness with new wedding collection

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Timelessness has always been synonymous with traditional—a conventional colour palette interspersed with symmetry and classic cuts.

The pandemic has made the fashion industry rethink its sartorial choices and what it means to stand the test of time. In bridal wear, perpetuity is hand in glove with sustainability, wherein garments can be recycled and repurposed.

Retaining this, actor cum designer Poornima Indrajith has reinvented timelessness with her latest collection ‘Fine Wedding’, a whimsical and romantic line-up which prioritises the bride’s comfort and state of mind over pomp and show.

“In the history of fashion, trends are formed when there is a collective change triggered by climate, war or a disease outbreak. The pandemic was a sudden jolt to our generic and mundane lives, forcing us to rethink our choices. I met several women who wished they had fewer guests at their wedding or wore a bridal garment which expressed their inner self. Unfortunately, social conditioning and pressure forced them to be less of themselves. Now, there is a whiff of fresh air where we understand that it’s okay to do things differently,” says Poornima.

Consciously sustainable

Homebound weddings have made the affair more intimate and comfortable. “The bride wants to feel different in her kind of way. Also, she wants to invest wisely in a garment which weaves numerous emotions for her and can be judiciously restyled later,” explains Poornima.

In tune with this, ‘Fine Wedding’ has options or separates, which allows the bride to cherry-pick her favourites and interchange them accordingly. “While we have choices aplenty in the bridal wear industry, I wanted a different approach.

The dramatic veil can be modified into a top that can be paired with jeans, the multilayered skirt can be worn with a colour-blocked shirt. While I understand that ‘Fine Wedding’ may not cater to everyone, it comprises youthful and pieces for the modern and romantic bride who can restyle her embroidered blouse with a plain saree later,” says the designer who created the collection during the pandemic.Budget-oriented collection ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 35,000.

Style that feels right

The collection comprises 10 evergreen pieces.

Bohemian Breeze—classic guipure lace in romantic florals to modern geometrics

White Romance—ready-to-wear ruffle saree with an embroidered blouse and signature handcrafted belt

Kiss of Banaras—organza saree with handcrafted floral zardozi embroidery, paired with a brocade blouse

Ivory Dream—gown with Japanese beads, glass sequins and a drape which gives the illusion of a saree

Traditional Lush—tissue saree consisting floral detailing styled with a zardosi handcrafted blouse

Allure—off-shoulder ruffle blouse paired with a statement multilayered skirt and a dramatic veil

Reign—a bridal saree with a digital embroidered self-embellished blouse

Belle—ruffle blouse paired with an extravagant skirt and classic sheer veil

Book yours at pranaah.com, Or contact 8296641280/8921017139.