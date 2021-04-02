Slick in silk

By Express News Service

From having introduced the statement cape trend in India, flaunted by celebrities Deepika Padukone to Jacqueline Fernandez, Sneha Mehta and her fashion label, Kukoon, have come a long way over the last seven years. When Mehta returned to Delhi from London after having completed her Master’s in Marketing Management from the University of Westminster, she found a lack of legit Western wear in India. Only fusion fashions were in vogue at the time, and this propelled Mehta to start Kukoon.

“There was a big gap in the industry where there was no availability of Indian-made Western wear. There were only mergers of international brands taking place. It’s made me feel the need to create a bridge in that space, and that’s how Kukoon was born,” recalls Mehta, who started the brand at the Capital in 2014. “My inspiration comes from everyday life, nature, and from seeing and following the trending forecasts from around the world.

Personally, I also feel what I enjoy wearing is something very relatable and if I am able to wear a specific outfit my clients would also enjoy wearing it something in which you are stylish and still comfortable,” she says, adding, “While travelling, I am very inspired by things around me so I keep an eye on almost anything that clicks and I try to incorporate the look of it in our collection as well.” Kukoon takes its name from the silk yarn that wraps a shell.

“It’s a shield that protects you, and so Kukoon is something in which you feel protective, comfortable and safe,” shares the brand’s founder, who notes that the success of the label can also be an impediment. “Plagiarism is a big problem, as many people have copied our styles and sold these further, which doesn’t come across well for them, or for us.” The women’s Western wear brand caters to all ages, with Mehta concluding, “We want Kukoon to become the go-to place for all women for products in the western line of fashion. We also want to build our e-commerce presence and be a brand that caters to all customers, both new and old.”