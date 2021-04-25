STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cane Boutique launches chic wood and wicker furniture

Over the past two decades, this Bengaluru store has provided furniture to a wide range of clients in the retail, corporate and residential sector.

Bengaluru-based bespoke furniture and home décor brand, Cane Boutique, has unveiled a chair collection that combines wood with wicker. Made of oakwood with a distressed finish, these are paired with woven wicker and linen, which is again a natural fabric. 

The collection includes, high-back wing chairs, sleek dining chairs and statement accent chairs that combine old-world charm with modernity. Though some chairs feature classic details, the overall look is casual and chic. Besides, while the furniture appears light, it is pretty long lasting and durable, and easy to move around to form various arrangements or add to your existing set-up.

Over the past two decades, this Bengaluru store has provided furniture to a wide range of clients in the retail, corporate and residential sector. “Our skill lies in customising furniture to the taste of our clients, and our passionate quest to always learn and improve takes us to major furniture fairs and conferences several times a year. This passion reflects in the products we manufacture and the quality standards we insist on,” says a press release by Cane Boutique.

From classic to rustic and everything in between, the brand also has a charming outdoor collection for gardens and patios that strike the right balance between beauty and function.

