Everything you need to know about styling a pinstripe suit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nothing could make a better statement like a pinstripe suit in an office or a casual party setting. It first came into style in the 19th century and was originally tailored for bank employees. However, as the fashion industry grew, this outfit became a popular choice and was declared the finest fashion statement. It is the staple suiting option for formal or party wear as it never goes out of style.

Designer at Fashion Fragrance, Kartiki Kothari, says the style that began as a mere uniform is now a fashion piece for all. It is a statement of discipline and maturity and shows elegance, she says. Kartiki describes a pinstripe suit as a pattern of narrow, usually light, parallel vertical lines that hints at its wearer’s power and confidence.

“A pinstripe suit is designed to show sophistication. From business casuals to party events, it can be used for all occasions. All you need is a little mix-up and you are good to go. The pinstripe suit at the office gives a sense of professionalism and seriousness, but the same outfit when rocked with scarves, belts or brooches gives a sense of relaxation, calmness and friendliness,” she says.

Actor Samantha rocks a pinstripe suit

It is an evergreen piece of clothing, says Kartiki, as it has been passed on for decades and is being embraced by the fashion industry even more. When asked how to style pinstripe suits for partywear she says, “Women can wear a sheer top or crop top and accessorise it with oversized earrings and silver metallic heels. They can also use a bralette and wear an oversized blazer over the trousers and pair it with heels, kicks or sneakers. Style it with a cable knit jumper and use accessories such as scarves around the neck or satin belts to add a casual touch. Men can wear knitwear, T-shirts or turtlenecks which can be paired with white sneakers. It is recommended to not button up but leave the undershirt loose. Matching chinos can be a good substitute.”

Kartiki adds that colours, apart from black, grey and blue, when accessorised well can be an excellent alternative to monochrome in a party setting. When asked on tips to style for a formal wear, Srinivas Sonu, CEO of Jaya Suits, says the key to styling a pinstripe suit is to have a variety of collections from black, blue and grey as they are the staple colours that suit the office room. “If you are wearing it for a formal occasion, you should stick to a properly fitted dress shirt, well-assorted tie and other accessories such as a watch and a pair of dress shoes,” he says.

There are three classic looks — one: a button-up white shirt, tie and a thick stripe suit along with black shoes, two: wearing the same colour turtleneck, suit and pants and only contrasting it with belt and dress shoes, and three: using two coloured stripes such as white and blue along with a button-down white dress shirt with black loafers, says Srinivas.

Additionally, there are three key features to look for when dressing up in a suit: it should be the right fit, have a wide collar and have either centre- or double-side chalks. He adds that a good rule to go by is using accessories such as watches and belts to add a higher sense of formality and that one should avoid wearing different style suits and pants as the vertical lines give a taller effect, which would be lessened when mismatched.

Will this trend of pinstripe suits fade away due to the growing space of work from home? Srinivas says this is very less likely to happen as this style is no longer restricted just to formal wear. “Many still order such suits and wear them for different occasions. The idea of wearing such suits only for professional reasons is old, it is now embraced by people for occasions such as weddings, parties, dinners and casual meetings. As mentioned earlier, we can style them in numerous ways. There is no doubt that this trend will not lessen. A suit is a wardrobe essential and most people prefer buying it as it is classy and can be experimented with.” He concludes by saying that such suits never go out of style and that as time passes by, it is going to be a growing trend for formal and party wear.