Two decades after break, designer Hemant Trevedi ties up with Purple Style Labs

In the early 2000s, designer Hemant Trevedi decided to step away from the limelight after a near-fatal accident. Up until then, Hemant's was a popular name, having dressed pageant winners like Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, apart from a host of film stars. In the following years, he continued to mentor and train fashion students, mainly at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, which he helped set up.

However, when it came to designing, he became more selective. He did make a few appearances, most notably at the Rajasthan Heritage Week from 2015 to 2017, using materials such as khadi, indigo block prints, and hand-woven muslin in collections inspired by Gandhi and the colours of Rajasthan, but these were few and far between.

Now, two decades since he first took that break, the couturier has tied up with Purple Style Labs to make a return to the fashion circuit with his latest collection, Paradoxical Shadows. He tells us more what to expect from the collection:

How does it feel to have your own label?

Throughout my stint in this industry, I have invested my time, talent and name in other companies. It has always been Hemant Trevedi for somebody. The launch of my eponymous label has given me the freedom to focus on designing and creating independently. Having someone wear a piece of clothing that is Hemant Trevedi is nothing less than a dream come true for me.

Tell us a little more about the collection.

Banded rows of fabrics are carefully connected to each other in ombre-dyed silks and organza, thereby creating the shadowed effect of two colour-shades melding into each other. This newly created fabric is further highlighted with rows of tonal tube-beading.

I've decided to introduce colour, simply because, I believe it’s exactly what we all need right now. The collection is presented in a range of five ombre hues: blush to a soft rose, peacock blue to aqua, burgundy to charred plum, dove to dusk grey, and finally, saffron to rust.

What made you want to work with the horizontal line?

The basic mindset of most designers is to create fashion vertically to give the illusion of a longer line and silhouette. I wanted to challenge this reasoning and went against the grain to represent the beauty of the horizontal line. From square necklines and garment cutaways to beaded embellishments, each ensemble celebrates this.

Rs 3,400 onwards. Available online.