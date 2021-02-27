STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Creating an ecosystem around Tassar

Khitish pandya founded Ecotasar in 2007 to provide sustainable wage opportunities to artisans and small producers involved in textile production.

Published: 27th February 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Khitish Pandya employs 2,000 people in the production of tassar silkKhitish Pandya employs 2,000 people in the production of tassar silk

Khitish Pandya employs 2,000 people in the production of tassar silk

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Khitish pandya founded Ecotasar in 2007 to provide sustainable wage opportunities to artisans and small producers involved in textile production. “The aim was to make and market zero carbon footprint products using natural fibres and handlooms,” says the MBA from Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar.

Ecotasar currently employs around 2,000 persons, mostly villagers who otherwise migrate to cities for jobs. For Pandya, the idea for Ecotasar originated from his stint at NGO PRADAN in the early 2000s. “I was influenced by their development philosophy. Ecotasar is a profit making entity, but we have modelled our work to create social impact by structuring our business model in a pro-poor mode.

A livelihood project becomes sustainable when it makes enough money, independent of grants.  Otherwise, the intervention lasts till the funding. And the losers are the poor who are the workers/producers in the project,” he says. Pandya has also set up EcoSareeClub, an exclusive sari store of natural silk, linen and cotton, woven and crafted by skilled weavers and master craftsmen.

Excerpts from an interview:

How did Ecotasar come into being?
When I started working on the Tasar Project at PRADAN, I visited villages and interacted with communities engaged in the project. PRADAN systemically worked to create enabling processes, infrastructure and institutions, to make them competitive in mainstream markets so that they participate as equals and benefit from it. I was influenced by PRADAN Founder Deep Joshi, and felt I can also create an inclusive, profitable business.

How much effort goes into marketing a zero carbon footprint product?
Quite a lot as the product is expensive and often made using processes which are very low in productivity. A polyester based fabric woven on power loom/high speed loom is 40 per cent the cost of a fabric made using a natural sustainable fibre, on handlooms.

How do you counter competition?
We counter high production costs by providing well-designed products in quick succession. We try to design and colour products as per customers’ ( shops, boutiques, and brands) needs, and customise contract manufacturing as per client’s designs. Upon realising that we could not compete with small traders, we got into off-the-loom designed products like saris, shawls, dupattas, stoles, and value-added items, where design, not price, plays a bigger role. We were fortunate to have loyal customers some of who even ordered from us during the pandemic. Our business is down by 30 per cent, but we have enough inflows to carry all our staff along without handing a pink slip.

Why did you set up the EcoSareeClub?
I realised the common concern among Tassar silk lovers was not price but the surety that the product was not synthetic or of Chinese origin. I felt it would be a win-win situation to create a one-to-one relationship where customers get pure Indian Tassar, Ecotasar have loyal patrons and steady business and women yarn-makers regular income. The need to migrate to cities ends here, which also ensures continuity of their children’s education. In the lockdown, we began engaging with customers through social media, and hope they will buy saris from us online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tassar sarees
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp