Sustainably stylish  

Eucalyptus, orange, banana and aloe vera. These plants may be traditionally associated with beauty products, but designer Anjali Bhaskar is using them for making clothes! Yes, her Samatvam Pure collection uses ethically sourced fabric made from the fibres of these very plants.

Eucalyptus, for instance, is known to relieve stress by imbibing relaxation. Orange fibre fabric helps the skin absorb essential Vitamin C, banana fabric has a soft velvety and silken feel to it and aloe vera is known to have cool and soothing properties.

“The silhouettes for this collection are more relaxed, offering loungewear comfort in breathable fabrics. Hand-painted whimsical butterflies and blooming tulips are generously smattered on earthy and pastel hues. Delicate sari work and French knots are embroidered into the outfits to offer textured patterns,” explains Bhaskar.

However, working with natural fibres comes with its own challenges. While they are not manufactured in large quantities, they are also much more expensive. “You need to find a supplier who ethically produces this yarn. Once obtained, you need to understand what prints, embroidery and style will suit the fabric. Intricate embroidery is avoided, as the material is extremely fine and soft. Dyeing natural fibres and justifying the pricing for the garments are other challenges,” she adds.

As Bhaskar explains, there has been a paradigm shift in the way we approach and dress for day to day activities due to the pandemic. Our wardrobe now consists of fluid easy breezy clothing and fashion is no longer about what is in vogue, rather it engages in a conversation on Reuse, Recycle and Repeat.

“People have become more wary of buying fast fashion products. There is more awareness and talk about sustainability, because people are just not lapping up on what is cheap any more. They now prefer to spend on an outfit which is more ecofriendly, of top notch quality and, of course, high on comfort,” she says.

Samatvam by Anjali Bhaskar caters to a crowd which appreciates subtlety along with richness in details, says the designer, adding that her clothes are an extension of her aesthetics which are reflected in the designs, styles, embroidery and craftsmanship. “My aim is to offer a blend of age-old techniques with modern silhouettes for millennials,” she signs off.

The collection is priced between Rs 9,000 and Rs 16,000, and is available on www.samatvambyanjalibhaskar.com.