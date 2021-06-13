Manuel Revert: Hola España!

Express News Service By

Express News Service

Luxury home furnishings brand Maishaa has launched a new series of fabrics for cushion covers and upholstery by legendary Spanish brand Manuel Revert. With a textile tradition of more than 65 years, Manuel Revert exports to 60 countries across the world. Maishaa brings to India their latest range, which comes with a revolutionary stain-resistant technology.

The Melody Collection, as it is called, features fabrics with geometric patterns in a large selection of hues, which range from subtle to bold. The hues include Black Coffee, Orchid Petal, Inca Gold, Vanilla Ice, Red Scarlet, Green Tea and Mosaic Blue. Additional highlights of this series are the Hemani, Onay, Naic, Gandara and Baroja fabrics, which showcase striking geometric patterns in shades of brown and beige.

All these come with the brand’s Stain Stop and Clean technology, a finish that makes cleaning a breeze. Since the stains remain on the surface of the fibres, the fabric can be easily cleaned using a little water and a towel. Moreover, 70 percent of the cotton used in the collection is recycled material.

Besides sourcing renowned brands from around the world, Delhi-based Maishaa also stocks a wide range of home linen and furnishing fabrics designed by a pool of international designers and manufactured at their state-of-the-art facilities.