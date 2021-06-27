STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sweet and simple: Light-weight ornaments go big with low-key weddings

Since big fat Indian weddings are no longer taking place, most brides are opting for light-weight ornaments instead.

Published: 27th June 2021 11:43 PM

Unniyarcha Design's LOTUS collection



By Sudeshna Dutta
Express News Service

It appears that a pandemic can help break stereotypes, no matter how traditionally deep-rooted it is. For some, weddings have been postponed until the COVID situation comes under control. But those who are planning intimate ceremonies are breaking away from the age-old tradition of wearing heavy gold or diamond jewellery and opting for light-weight ornaments to keep it simple.

"I always wanted a simple wedding and the lockdown this year helped me and my husband convince our parents for a half-day ceremony with 40 guests. Since all the shops were closed, I could not go shopping and thus, borrowed a necklace from my friend. I wanted to feel comfortable on my wedding day and this was perfect," says Sindhu Malavalli, who got married on May 28.

Similarly, Saranyaa Murkesh wanted to go in for the traditional bridal look earlier, but the lockdown changed her plans and she wore only what she bought a long time ago -- a few pieces of lightweight imitation jewellery. "In the end, I was quite happy with the result," she says.

"Women are now looking out for jewellery that can blend well with multiple outfits. Lightweights like simple chains and pearl drops go very well with both western and ethnic wear. They also go easy on the pocket without compromising the look, and that is what millennials are looking for," says Chinu Kala, founder, Rubans Accessories, adding that the Kundan-inspired lightweight designs is a new favourite as it brings the royal traditional vibe for a wedding, besides being simple and elegant at the same time.

Divya Nambiar's brand, Unniyarcha Design, recently launched a new lightweight jewellery collection showcasing subtle colours that match the vibe of an intimate get-together. "We are looking at an uncertain future and since the current mood is a bit gloomy, most couples feel that it is insensitive to go for big fat weddings during this time. So we wanted to come up with something that is low-key, delicately handcrafted and can be worn on any kind of occasion," she says. Economic slowdown is also an important factor why people are moving away from gold ornaments, Nambiar adds.

For Blingvine, 2020 was pretty hard on their business because of the countrywide lockdown and stringent COVID protocols. "After unlock, our sales shot up exponentially because of an intensive wedding season in India. In the last financial year (2020-21), we managed to grow our sales by 35 per cent despite the great economic depression," says founder Gaurav Bansal.

Deepshikha Gupta, Senior VP Designer, Melorra, adds that lightweight gold jewellery is in high demand. "With the festive season around the corner, we hope to see further increase in sales. Customers want to opt for pieces that are bought with a focus on the situation right now. This trend is likely to stay for a long time to come," she says.

