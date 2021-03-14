Kiss and make-up: Here are five beauty trends that are sure to catch your attention in 2021

Express News Service By

Skinimalism

One pandemic later, no-makeup makeup is back. Marrying skincare and makeup, it’s what Pinterest is deeming the “new glow-up.” And according to Pinterest’s 2021 Trends Predictions report, people are forfeiting a complicated makeup routine to embrace slow beauty and let their natural skin texture shine through.

Retro nails

For 2021, nail artists are having fun dressing up the classic mani with a much chiller vibe. Seventies-inspired swiggles, swirls and shapes feel calming and comforting, yet totally fresh and modern. An earthy colour palette plays into the vintage vibes and feels softer than crisp black and white. While more intricate designs are best left to the pros, you can easily get the same vibes with nail decals.

Blue light protection

Thanks to the pandemic, just about everything in our lives has turned digital. But while the damaging effects of blue light on skin are no secret, companies are discovering more innovative ingredients that can help combat these effects. With ingredients like rosa rubiginosa, licochalcone A, turmeric and algae, available formulations are only becoming cooler and more effective.

My Lips are sealed

Masks may make us doubt the need for lipsticks, but beauty aficionados insist that lipsticks are not fading in the background. The lipstick variant is slightly different, though, with people gravitating towards lip and cheek tints—products that do more than one job. Besides, lip stains are pretty long-lasting and will not transfer on to the mask. Also, they are hydrating which means they will not dry your lips.

The eyes have it

Thanks to face masks, it’s now our eyes that, literally, do all the talking! So, this year, eye makeup will become much more experimental with the increased use of bold and dual colours with metallic hues. Think colourful cat eyeliner, bold and voluminous mascaras, and the ’60s-inspired cut crease. There will also be a big demand for eye products that are long-lasting, smudge-proof and easy to apply and remove.