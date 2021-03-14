STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Old print, new pattern: This cotton brand dyes, prints fabrics traditionally to create modern look

Its two latest collections—The Harappan Collection and Indus Valley Civilisation Collection—mirror that same design philosophy.

By Express News Service
Express News Service

In an attempt to connect the ancient with the present, Indie Cotton Route, a Delhi-based brand with an online as well as offline presence, works with artisans all over India to create exclusive fabrics using traditional techniques of dyeing and printing, and then designing contemporary clothing with it. 

Its two latest collections—The Harappan Collection and Indus Valley Civilisation Collection—mirror that same design philosophy. Both have been dyed and printed the old way, and then infused with modern styles, cuts and embellishments for today’s women.

The Harappan Collection has been printed by artisans from Bagru in Rajasthan in reds and blacks using dyes that have been extracted from tamarind seeds, iron, jaggery and majitha flower—the techniques of which go back to the Harappan civilisation. 

“We have styled this collection to make it versatile enough to be worn to work, to lunches and to evenings out. The kurtas have been paired with pleated pant-salwars and mix and match kota dupattas with floral applique and gota embroideries to bring in the spirit of spring,” says the brand’s founder, Shalini Saluja.

The Indus Valley collection has been blockprinted in Bhuj in Gujarat by the brand’s regular artisan, Usman Khalid, a national award winner, who uses vegetable dyes in this ancient form of printing that dates back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. Here, Ajrakh prints have been combined with plain cottons and embellished with thread embroideries by its in-house craftsmen. 

And the best part? All the brand’s garments can be customised to size. For details, check www.indiecottonroute.in

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
