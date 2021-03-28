Birkenstock brings the best footbed forward in Bengaluru

Express News Service By

Following recent store launches in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai, Birkenstock - inventor of the footbed and famous the world over for its exceptional comfort and high functionality - now comes to Bengaluru's Indira Nagar.

This latest opening is the largest yet in Asia, sprawled over 170 sq m and two floors, offering classic models as well as highlights from the brand’s latest collection.

The launch unveils the brand’s largest orthopaedic display of footbed in Asia. It is the legendary footbed which is the core of every design from the brand, with each of its elements serving a purpose to encourage proper foot wellbeing and health which results in a signature style coupled with all-day comfort. The ‘mega’ footbed at the storefront was made especially in Germany and is a record three metres in height and made up of the original footbed materials.

The brand, which is also Germany’s largest shoe manufacturer, uses sustainable core materials such as natural cork, natural latex milk and jute. Coupled with the sophisticated crafting process, the materials retain their positive natural qualities thus, ensuring supreme quality footwear for men, women and children.

The store is part of the company’s plan to strengthen its retail presence in India by increasing its footprint across all key cities. Apart from timeless classics such as Arizona, Gizeh or Madrid, the product range also features an abundance of trendy materials, colours and styles which are available in all sizes.