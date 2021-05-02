STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What women want  

With vibrant hues and vivid Indian motifs, Guapa resort wear has everything you need to stand out in the that vacation crowd.

Published: 02nd May 2021

Fashion designer Reby Kumar

By Noor Anand Chawla
Express News Service

What do Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a host of other style mavens have in common? They have all been spotted in Guapa resort wear on their various vacations. That's because this luxe label is not merely an outlet for versatile clothes, it’s a repository of stories that reflect the quirky and carefree personalities of its wearers.

Cool and comfy was the look that Reby Kumar, fashion designer and founder of Guapa, had in mind when she launched her resort wear label in 2013, a vibe that continues to wow till today.

The line relies on the concept of simplicity, use of subtle yet statement-making colours and the embodiment of a free spirit. The designer puts it best when she says, "My design process starts and ends with colour, infusing a simple vibrancy in all my collections."

Not many local brands create resort wear that caters to Indian body silhouettes and sensibilities. And that’s where Guapa scores. All its collections take inspiration from their Indian roots, ensuring that every piece - from bikinis to comfortable wraps and dresses, from structured pants to quirky coordinated sets—is created with an Indian aesthetic in mind.

Think comfortable yet sensual high waist bikinis, playful yet modest dresses and skirts, sheer yet wearable wraps and cover-ups, safe yet statement-making party wear.

"In every collection, we aim to present designs inspired by a love of different experiences and travel," says Kumar, an NIFT Delhi alumna, adding, "Easy, breezy cuts and styles are the essential signature of our brand, with a strong emphasis on comfortable clothing that can as easily be dressed up as dressed down."

Another admirable feature is the designer’s vision of a sustainable future. She strives to learn new sustainable techniques and processes every day and employ the best clean practices available to her.

These include the extensive use of biodegradable fabrics, a structured approach to the reduction of waste, and concerted efforts at upcycling. Their long-term goal is to design functional eco-conscious clothing and accessories.

(For details. log on to www.guaparesortwear.com)

