Celebrating amour: Designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock unveil new collection from their 'Love series'

Farah Khatoon By

Express News Service

After making marquee headlines in 2021 with their edit ‘Love Is’, wherein the models, resplendent in silhouettes inspired by the Taj Mahal, walked in the backdrop of the iconic monument, designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP) unveiled a new collection from their Love series— 'Love Forever’— at the recently held India Couture Week in the city.

This time, the couturiers took inspiration from French architecture and melded them with Indian minarets, archways and domes, making it a collection to fall in love with. Post the show we caught up with the designers who were conferred with the Shiromani Award in London recently. The fashion couple talked about coming back to the runway and more.

‘Love Forever' is the second part of the Love series?

‘Love Is’, the first edition of the Love series will always be close to us. Being the first and only designers in the world to ever mount a show within the precincts of the magnificent monument of love, the Taj Mahal, has been an honour for us. Shraddha Kapoor personified as the perfect muse for a collection showcasing the distinct handwork and talents of a cluster of about 250 craftsmen.

Tell us more about the new collection.

‘Love Forever’ is influenced by the rich French tapestries and artworks from the Renaissance period. The designs in the collection have a story that begins to unfold in the inspirations taken from Art Nouveau and the magnitude of French architecture. The elements are married to Indian architectural facets like the minarets, archways and domes. It celebrates the land that is home to innumerable artworks and some of the most celebrated masters in the history of modern art and design—Chagall, Picasso, Braque, Le Corbusier, and the likes with an FSP touch and signature.

How much has the demand for couture changed in India?

It has been a pleasure to mould our designs for brides who are more expressive and individualistic. We have also started stepping out for global events like Cannes, MET Gala, etc. Indian metro cities have been a major market for couture; however, an exciting new shift in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad over the years has made us rethink and expand our horizons. In fact, we opened our flagship store in Hyderabad two months ago.

Price on request. Available online.

