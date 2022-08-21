Home Lifestyle Fashion

Japandia: When east meets east

Reshma Chabbria Kumar’s decor brand, HIIH, takes the best of Japanese and Indian craft traditions to create a design language of its own

Published: 21st August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Japandia

Japandia

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

We’ve all heard of Japandi–– a mix of Japanese and Scandinavian design styles. Now, check out Japandia. No, it’s not a regular design terminology. We just coined it after seeing the products of HIIH, an artisanal artefacts brand that takes the best of Japanese and Indian aesthetics to create a design language of its own.

“During the course of my work, clients always had reservations about accessories made in India. The impression was that Indian craft was too Indian, and would not go with their cosmopolitan homes and offices. Plus, it would not have the same sleek finish as a product made in China or Italy,” says interior designer and HIIH founder and creative head Reshma Chabbria Kumar, adding, “So, HIIH was born out of a desire to show that accessories made by Indian craftsmen could carry the same finesse and diversity in design as those made in other countries.”

One look at the brand’s wide portfolio, which includes tableware, vases, candleholders, sculptures, wall décor, cushion covers, bedsheets, table lamps and more, reveals that Kumar has achieved exactly what she set out to prove. Birthed in 2016, HIIH products are painstakingly designed by interior designers and carefully crafted by artisans across India and Japan, using completely natural materials and techniques that are traditional to both countries.  

“Our ceramic tableware primarily comes from Japan––Kyoto and Okinawa to be precise.
The plates carry a distinct glaze, which is only available in Japan,” says Kumar, adding, “Our Aqua Spiral Plates, the Scarlet range and the Mizu Mori collections are some examples of the products made by Japanese craftsmen in the traditional Raku style of pottery.”

In India, she works with artisans from Agra, Panipat, Firozabad and Saharanpur in the north, and Tirupur and the outskirts of Hyderabad and Bengaluru in the south. In the east, it is Kolkata and in the west it is Sangli. All in all, the brand’s team works closely with 90 clusters across India and Japan. Prices start from Rs 1,200 and products are available at stores in Mumbai and on www.htohshop.com

‘HIIH was born out of a desire to show that accessories made by Indian craftsmen could carry the same finesse and diversity in design as those made in other countries’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japandi Scandinavian design styles HIIH
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp