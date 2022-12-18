Colour Me (Rani) Pink: Here’s the way to colour life with Pantone’s Colour of the Year 'Magenta' 

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

Okay, can we crow about this a bit, please, and say what India thinks today, the world thinks tomorrow? For, the favourite colour of most Indians, magenta (or rani pink as we have always called it), has just been picked by the global authority on colour, the Pantone Color Institute, as the hue of the year 2023. Trend or no trend, Indian brides have been wearing it all the time, and now the world will wear it too.

Every year, the institute uses colour psychology and in-depth research on colour influences in society to determine what hue speaks for design trends across industries, including web design, interior design, beauty, fashion, generational marketing and beyond.

The coming year’s pick, the deeply saturated Viva Magenta, descends from the red family and leans towards pink. Colour psychology tells us that red hues tend to communicate passion, love, power, vigour and urgency. Pink is associated with romance, playfulness, caring and youth. Viva Magenta thus strikes a balance between red and pink —communicating power with a touch of playful rebellion.

In fact, both––the shade in question and its name––feel powerful and celebratory. The word ‘viva’ translates to ‘live’ in many Latin-based languages, but is often used to promote the long life of something—from slogans like ‘Viva Las Vegas’ to chants of national pride like ‘Viva México’. The institute’s press release describes it as “expressive of a new signal of strength” and “a pulsating colour whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration”.

They are calling this nuanced crimson a balance between warm and cool tones as “assertive but not aggressive”. The hue is also equal parts historical and futuristic. It’s a take on carmine red, one of

the most expensive and prized natural dyes, derived from cochineal insects.

“As virtual worlds become a more prominent part of our daily lives, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real,” says Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Rooted in the primordial, Viva Magenta reconnects us to original matter. Invoking the forces of nature, it galvanises our spirit, helping us to build our inner strength.”

It’s actually easy to use in apparel and accessories—magenta dresses, gowns, clutches, footwear etc. have always been around, but now, they will be considered bang on trend. And lots more will saturate global runways and international wardrobes right through the coming year, something that designer Shahin Mannan is tickled pink about.

“What a confident colour! It stands for all things bold, strong, daring and fearless,” she says, adding, “Although not an easy colour to wear, when styled well, it

can convey a strong message. One can wear it from head to toe for a daring appearance or

it can be worn with colours like brown or black.”

Designer Aparajita Toor calls it an electrifying shade, which challenges boundaries. “It’s a powerful and empowering hue that encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint.

One can easily incorporate this colour by picking a statement footwear, bag, or jewellery which can be paired with neutral or monotone outfits,” she adds.

Actor Ranveer Singh may have the flair to carry off this flamboyant hue in an all-magenta suit by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, but not all men will have the gumption.

So, the designers themselves have suggested that grooms could pair it as a stole or a pagdi with an ivory sherwani. Or, a magenta kurta with a white pyjama or a magenta shirt with a black suit. The combos are many and varied.

Sure, it may be easy in fashion, but it’s going to be tricky to use in décor. This is perhaps why Pantone has suggested a “magentaverse” colour palette that includes muted hues like pale dogwood, grey sand, fields of rye and Plein air.

Interior designer Devika Batra of HauteHouse tells you how to go about it. “While painting a whole wall in this colour might be too much, this is a great hue for a plush velvet sofa or an accent chair,” she says, adding, "It also packs a lot of drama in small doses—in cushions, in a lighting fixture, a canvas on the wall or a striking floral arrangement. In fact, from maximalists to minimalists, it has something for everyone."

