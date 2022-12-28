The Bubble Trove: A small business making baths fun and fragrant

Anna Mariam Ittyerah By

Online Desk

In a world that has switched to shower gels and body wash, a young entrepreneur named Sahara Agarwal and her business partner Payal Agarwal still believes in using soaps. The bubbly Sahara reveals that her source of inspiration was the reality television series, 'Shark Tank'.

What makes the duo's small independent business different is that they create bath essentials from scratch, ensuring that each and every detail is incorporated into their products. The products are completely sulphate and paraben-free, Sahara and Payal assure. What's more, they are completely handmade.

"We incorporate a lot of essential oils in all our products for the nourishment of the skin," says Payal.

Sharing the journey of the business which was launched six months ago, Sahara says, "My method is melt and pour. I also decided to refrain from using chemicals and go all natural. Then I began researching a lot and went for online classes on soap making. After learning the basics along with a few tricks and tips, I started to do it for fun. Soon enough, 'The Bubble Trove' was born!" Sahara adds that she experimented with her own creations on herself to understand the various ingredients used for different skin types.

Sahara Agarwal (L) and Payal Agarwal (R) with their hampers

'The Bubble Trove' boasts of a range of products including bath salts, ubtans, bath bombs, Pedi bombs, body scrubs, and more. Some of the ingredients used are shea butter, coconut oil, vitamins, sandalwood, turmeric, saffron, goat milk, etc. They also have quirky soaps shaped like Superman, Batman, doughnuts, unicorns, and coffee beans. These soaps are reasonably-priced between Rs. 120 and Rs. 170 while their premium perfumed soaps (they are infused with the fragrances of Dior, Gucci, and Versace's perfumes) are sold for Rs 250.

Their best-selling products are bath bombs and theme-based hampers. Another favourite, the duo say, is the saffron gel "which is safe for kids as well."

The next product to look out for are their pedicure bombs that one can use instead of a spa day. One can have a perfectly soothing experience by dipping their feet into warm soapy water filled with the Pedi bombs, says Sahara.

We also customise handmade gift hampers for special occasions such as baby showers, birthday return goodies, and bridal showers, says Sahara adding that they also take personalisation requests from customers. The duo also conduct soap-making workshops for kids and adults.

The Bubble Trove's baby shower and Halloween-themed hamper

Anhay Agarwal, the man behind the business's social media, shares that Instagram has been a great platform as they have been able to work with influencers. "We will be looking into creating a website and hiring people not just for soap-making but also for social media content, exhibitions, and workshops," he adds.

Customers are suggested soaps based on their skin types. "If they have dry skin, we recommend cocoa butter or shea butter. For oily or normal skin, we suggest glycerin or aloe vera or even goat milk which is the safest to use," explains Sahara.

Being an independent businesswoman and a mother is definitely not a cakewalk, but Sahara says that she manages to balance both with the support of her husband, friends, and relatives. "Sometimes, there are a lot of bad days than good", say Sahara and Payal, adding that it is the positive feedback from their customers that keep them going.

('The Bubble Trove' @thebubbletrove on Facebook/Instagram)

In a world that has switched to shower gels and body wash, a young entrepreneur named Sahara Agarwal and her business partner Payal Agarwal still believes in using soaps. The bubbly Sahara reveals that her source of inspiration was the reality television series, 'Shark Tank'. What makes the duo's small independent business different is that they create bath essentials from scratch, ensuring that each and every detail is incorporated into their products. The products are completely sulphate and paraben-free, Sahara and Payal assure. What's more, they are completely handmade. "We incorporate a lot of essential oils in all our products for the nourishment of the skin," says Payal. Sharing the journey of the business which was launched six months ago, Sahara says, "My method is melt and pour. I also decided to refrain from using chemicals and go all natural. Then I began researching a lot and went for online classes on soap making. After learning the basics along with a few tricks and tips, I started to do it for fun. Soon enough, 'The Bubble Trove' was born!" Sahara adds that she experimented with her own creations on herself to understand the various ingredients used for different skin types. Sahara Agarwal (L) and Payal Agarwal (R) with their hampers 'The Bubble Trove' boasts of a range of products including bath salts, ubtans, bath bombs, Pedi bombs, body scrubs, and more. Some of the ingredients used are shea butter, coconut oil, vitamins, sandalwood, turmeric, saffron, goat milk, etc. They also have quirky soaps shaped like Superman, Batman, doughnuts, unicorns, and coffee beans. These soaps are reasonably-priced between Rs. 120 and Rs. 170 while their premium perfumed soaps (they are infused with the fragrances of Dior, Gucci, and Versace's perfumes) are sold for Rs 250. Their best-selling products are bath bombs and theme-based hampers. Another favourite, the duo say, is the saffron gel "which is safe for kids as well." The next product to look out for are their pedicure bombs that one can use instead of a spa day. One can have a perfectly soothing experience by dipping their feet into warm soapy water filled with the Pedi bombs, says Sahara. We also customise handmade gift hampers for special occasions such as baby showers, birthday return goodies, and bridal showers, says Sahara adding that they also take personalisation requests from customers. The duo also conduct soap-making workshops for kids and adults. The Bubble Trove's baby shower and Halloween-themed hamper Anhay Agarwal, the man behind the business's social media, shares that Instagram has been a great platform as they have been able to work with influencers. "We will be looking into creating a website and hiring people not just for soap-making but also for social media content, exhibitions, and workshops," he adds. Customers are suggested soaps based on their skin types. "If they have dry skin, we recommend cocoa butter or shea butter. For oily or normal skin, we suggest glycerin or aloe vera or even goat milk which is the safest to use," explains Sahara. Being an independent businesswoman and a mother is definitely not a cakewalk, but Sahara says that she manages to balance both with the support of her husband, friends, and relatives. "Sometimes, there are a lot of bad days than good", say Sahara and Payal, adding that it is the positive feedback from their customers that keep them going. ('The Bubble Trove' @thebubbletrove on Facebook/Instagram)