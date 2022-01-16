STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From Brooklyn with Love

Leading US lifestyle retailer West Elm comes to India in partnership with Reliance Brands

Published: 16th January 2022

By Express News Service

Global design company West Elm, a member of Williams-Sonoma, one of the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailers, has now launched in India in partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd, with its first store in Mumbai, followed by a second one in Gurgaon.

The Brooklyn-based retailer that offers high quality and conscientiously made products, including functional furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen and dining, lighting, décor and more. “Our entry into the Indian market is strategic, filling the void of a comprehensive modern lifestyle brand that’s accessible to the design conscious customer,” said Puneet Behal, Senior Vice President, Reliance Brands Ltd.

Indeed, West Elm is a leader in responsible retail, consciously designing products that are good for people, good for the planet and good for the home. It is also the first-ever home retailer to join Fair Trade USA. That means fair wages, healthy working conditions and paying a premium for workers to invest in community development needs.

The brand also offers handmade, one-of-a-kind discoveries from around the world, partnering with organisations that support the development of global craft communities. To mark its entry in India, West Elm has partnered with renowned interior designer Ashiesh Shah, to create an exclusive capsule collection of handcrafted rugs and cushion covers that are on display at the new stores.

The brand also offers exclusive Design Crew services comprised of a dedicated team of design experts that help answer style questions and provide advice on room planning via an online chat, virtual consultations by video, phone, email and in-store by appointment.

