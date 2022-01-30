STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Get, Set, Go: TUMI launches Spring 2022 collection

Luggage brand TUMI launches a Spring 2022 collection inspired by the idea of “connective harmony” 
 

Published: 30th January 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Embracing the juxtaposition of the digital space and the natural world, America’s premium luggage brand, TUMI, has come out with a collection that explores how modern technology is used to sustainably recreate and reimagine natural resources.

With a focus on sustainability, in addition to durability and modularity, it has announced the relaunch of its popular Alpha Bravo collection. First introduced in 2010, the collection marked a pivotal moment in the brand’s history when modern, utilitarian bags were introduced. The latest evolution captures the same “go anywhere, do anything” energy of the original line, but with sleeker and even more durable silhouettes. 

Crafted with TUMI’s signature ballistic nylon, the collection includes over two dozen styles ranging from backpacks to totes to briefs. Some styles feature the addition of vibrant scratch-resistant coatings. Key pieces this season include the Recruit Chest Pack, Navigation Backpack and the Mason Duffel.

Compatible with the Alpha Bravo collection, as well as select styles from other collections, is the new range of TUMI+Travel accessories. The cleverly designed pieces give clients the option to personalise their bags to meet their needs. From modular pouches that can be attached to the interior or exterior of bags, to a detachable water bottle holder and packable rain cover, each add-on was made to enhance functionality.

For women, a new series of Misty Duffel and Fern Drawstring Backpack are two stand-out styles that convert to hold a yoga mat, making the commute from the office to the studio seamless. Another bright addition is the new Iridescent Blue colourway for the Tahoe and Devoe collections that gives a sleek metallic sheen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TUMI connective harmony
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp