Home Lifestyle Fashion

Barbieverse bonanza

Here are a few apparel and accessory choices that we’ve curated to help you find your place as a Barbie girl in a brand-new Barbie World!

Published: 27th July 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Margot Robbie in a scene from 'Barbie.' (Photo|AP)

Margot Robbie in a scene from 'Barbie.' (Photo|AP)

By Srushti Kulkarni
Express News Service

Ever since the trailer of the Barbie movie was first streamed online, the cast and crew have been painting the town pink. The internet has been taken by storm as numerous brands join forces with Mattel to bring us a delightful array of limited-edition Barbie-core clothes and accessories. Even at the theatres, many arrived in pink. Here are a few apparel and accessory choices that we’ve curated to help you find your place as a Barbie girl in a brand-new Barbie World!

Pony tale
The Barbie x Kitsch Satin Scrunchies set serve made-in-Malibu vibes. Covered in Barbie’s signature pink hue and sprinkled with rhinestone details and plaid patterns, the set of two is made from silky, frictionless fabric that protects your hair from frizz and tangles. H1,313 approx.

Block magic
The soft knit cotton Gap X Barbie  Adult Arch Logo Hoodie sporting a hooded neckline and long sleeves comes with a front kanga pocket and banded hem. The hoodie features light and hot pink colour-block details at the hood, sleeves and kanga pocket with a Gap arch logo and Barbie logo. H5,741 approximately.

Pyjama party
H&M’s cosy pyjama set features a light pink, round-neck jersey T-shirt and a pair of shorts featuring delightful Barbie print motifs. The T-shirt boasts a relaxed, boxy fit with dropped shoulders and a straight-cut hem with short slits on each side. H1,499.

Meshy affair
The Barbie Mesh Crop Top by Forever 21 boasting a sleeveless look with a crew neck and full knit lining is stylised with signature Barbie prints across the silhouette. H1,299.

Charm time
Detailed with whimsical charms like custom-cut crystal flower charm, a vibrant pink pump, a playful roller skate and a timeless classic car, this Raquel Watch from Fossil x Barbie Collection is crafted with a rectangular white satin dial accompanied by a black leather wrap strap and ’90s-era Barbie logo. D23,995.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Barbie movie Mattel Satin Scrunchies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp