Home Lifestyle Fashion

Burma bounty from homegrown label Nicobar

Design-led label Nicobar’s latest edit pays homage to Myanmar’s culture and landscapes.

Published: 02nd March 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Design from Nicobar. (File Photo)

Design from Nicobar. (File Photo)

By Srushti Kulkarni
Express News Service

Nicobar is one such homegrown label that is known to craft clothes that can transport us elsewhere. Recently, when the travel-inspired lifestyle brand sought inspiration for their latest collection, they landed in Myanmar, erstwhile Burma. This season, the mindful design label celebrates the culture, architecture, folklore, and landscape of this Southeast Asian country with a home décor and clothing edit called Bodhi. Aparna Chandra, the co-creative director of the brand, gives us a sneak peek into the collection. “Nicobar has always been inspired by its journeys to lands that touch the Indian Ocean, and this season we explored Myanmar. We were inspired by this immaculate country whose rich cultural heritage is surpassed only by its natural beauty,” she begins.

Bodhi, which means enlightenment, is influenced by the many facets of Buddhist and Burmese culture. The design team at Nicobar looked at various local textiles, crafts and tribal arts before crafting the edit that came alive with spirited stripes, bold polkas, striking checks and patterns. “When we took on Myanmar as the muse, we thought about how it would sit within Nicobar’s design language. Using bold, graphic patterns and oversized polka dot prints, we have tried to translate the vast natural beauty and ancient Burmese traditions and cultures into the final collection,” she reveals.

Each piece from the collection is detailed with character prints and motifs that narrate a tale. The bold floral prints represent the boldness and delicacy of Myanmar’s floral gardens, while the geometric floral heart pattern takes us through the old walls of the country. “We designed this line to evoke a zen-like feeling of serenity, with flowing silhouettes made more memorable with our handwoven, organic cotton fabrics that suit every season,” she shares.

At present, Bodhi’s clothing line offers 57 designs for women and 27 for men. A few stand-out pieces include the Nico Dress, a style that’s become the brand’s signature but this time in a bold red floral print inspired by Myanmar. The Kochi Shirt for men is a full-sleeve, temple print slim-fit shirt; and the Musafir Pocket Shirt is a classic, white cotton-linen shirt with pocket embroidery. The Waadi Kaftan is a roomy, easy-wearing piece with Burmese-inspired floral motifs and red stripes.

The edit also boasts a homeware collection where craft is interspersed with tribal motifs and vibrant tones of red, pristine white, emerald green, charcoal and gold, which represent the colours of Myanmar. “Home is where we are the most centred, so naturally, home is where we began the story of Bodhi. Our house line is designed to welcome elements of Myanmar into your home,” she explains.

Speaking about what the brand has in store for the rest of the year, Aparna says, “March 7 is our seventh anniversary and we are launching a very unique collection and a new category to commemorate the occasion.”

Available online. Rs 2,500 onwards. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nicobar homegrown label lifestyle brand
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp