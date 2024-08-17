The return of the native

For 35-year-old Nikhil Haridas and 32-year-old Gayathri Padmam H, co-founders of Tusker Katha, family comes before everything else. This belief system rooted in tradition is at the centre of the modern Indian furniture brand’s latest collection Ramaniyam.

Featuring largely minimalistic pieces, it showcases diverse cultural themes intertwined with elements of heritage furniture. Take the thoughtfully imagined teakwood centre table with inlaid glass and colourful hand-laid tiles. “While the construction is straightforward, its beautiful surface details make it appealing,” says Gayathri.

In the same vein is the multipurpose storage console, executed simply but with an old-world character. Rendered in teakwood and rattan, it has a modern sprucing with fabric inlay and brass knobs. The legs are slender with rounded profiles while the console top rests on drawers accented with grooved wooden fascia.

Similar in execution is the dining set made of teakwood with upholstered chairs, stools, and a bench. With clean lines and an uncluttered stance, it blends into different spaces, in addition to pairing well with existing furniture pieces.

As someone who enjoys all aspects of design, personalisation excites Nikhil the most. “I get to delve into people’s minds and discover what they value. One of our clients, a photographer, wanted a much-loved photo of hers to be considered while designing the furniture of her space. Everything from the colour scheme to the choice of fabric to textural elements has to be aligned with that single image. It turned out to be such a great opportunity because it helped us overcome creative constraints by looking for innovative solutions to meet her vision,” he says, adding, “I wish we could do that more often. I also wish people were keen on experimenting more openly with furniture design, a realm with endless possibilities.”

Both Nikhil and Gayathri constantly seek the company of those younger than them to leverage their innovative streak. “They’re always brimming with energy and ideas, and aren’t afraid to ask for what they want,” she says, adding, “Youngsters today are conscious about general well-being, which in turn, makes them highly functional and productive professionals; striving for that kind of excellence is our biggest endeavour.”

