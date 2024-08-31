Be edgy, be empowered

Fashion designer Dipti Advait never misses a Priyanka Chopra film. The founder of Mumbai-based fashion brand Nouria enjoys watching the actor not just for her talent but also for the way she carries herself.

“She’s bold, fun and edgy, and the confidence with which she wears her clothes makes her remarkably attractive. My work celebrates the modern woman who knows her mind,” says 41-year-old Advait, who recently launched Vara, a new line of contemporary clothing.

Featuring stylish co-ord sets, sophisticated dresses and playful halter tops, the collection is designed primarily as party wear, although it is versatile enough to be dressed down for business as well as semi-formal occasions. A march off from loud prints and embellishments, the variety of attractive cuts and knots is the mainstay of Vara, which boasts hues of red, orange, bright lemon and fuchsia pink, in addition to white, blush pink and pastel blue.

The ivory and blue Raina corset dress in cotton satin is a loose fit shirt with a comfortable sarong skirt that can be tied up in multiple ways; the outfit flatters several body types. The Ilia co-ord set in cotton silk comes in a beautiful shade of beige with a pop of neon and comprises a skirt with a drape waistline to accentuate your curves.

The ivory-coloured Mira dress in cotton silk with a cute halter neckline highlights your shoulders in the best possible way. “The simplicity of these garments allows for easy accessorisation - from footwear to handbags to hair bands, personalising each one of them,” she says.

Advait, who has been in the industry for 12 years, has seen the evolving function of fashion. When she started out, there was a fair bit of reluctance among women to embrace their bodies.

“There were too many unsaid restrictions and stigma pertaining to experimental clothing. Women have been conditioned to hide behind clothes, but why should that be the case? I want my clothes to make a woman feel seen for who she is,” says the designer, adding, “The evolution in women’s roles within family and society has empowered them with agency, and designing for such dynamic women is thrilling,” she says.

Availability: Nouria.co.in