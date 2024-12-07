A lot can happen over coffee
In the opening scene of La La Land (2016), a Los Angeles highway is transformed into a stage—drivers leap from their cars, twirling and singing in an unexpected burst of colour and creativity. That moment, where the mundane and the artistic merge, is a perfect metaphor for what’s happening in India today, but instead of highways, the stage is a café, and instead of song and dance, it’s art that’s breaking through the everyday.
Picture this: a cozy corner in a bustling café where soft music hums in the background. People sit side by side at communal tables, not buried in their laptops or phones, but immersed in splashes of paint, brushstrokes, and swirls of ink.
A young woman, apron on, is rolling clay into tiny pots, her fingers deftly shaping each one as she talks to the person next to her. A couple, brushes in hand, quietly laugh as they experiment with colours on a shared canvas. At another table, a group is learning the ancient technique of block printing, stamping intricate patterns onto cloth as their tea cools beside them.
These aren’t professional artists. They are students, engineers, mothers, and retirees—all gathering for an afternoon of self-expression and creativity in India’s growing network of DIY art spaces. These venues, a blend of art studio and café, offer a sanctuary for those looking to disconnect from the fast pace of modern life and reconnect with their creative instincts.
SMALL LIGHTS, BIG DREAMS
One such space making waves in this landscape is Ignite Candle bar and art cafe, a brainchild of 21-year-old Shreya Gudena launched in April this year in Hyderabad. The cafe offers a dynamic range of artistic activities, making it a go-to destination for creative minds.
Patrons can indulge in ceramic painting, where bisque-ware can be uniquely painted and kiln-fired, or opt for canvas painting with materials and stencils provided for a stress-free experience. For beginners they have ‘Paint by Number’ and ‘Diamond by Number’ kits to simplify the creative process, while mosaic crafting adds a tactile dimension.
Other offerings include glass painting, tote bag painting, Jesmonite pouring, bracelet making, and DIY coaster making. But what truly stands out is the Candle Pouring Experience. “During my time in the US and visits to other international destinations, I attended several candle pouring experiences and I really wanted to bring that experience back home,” says Gudena.
Walk into the cafe, and you don’t quite know what to expect. The space is warm and inviting, with rows of fragrance oils lined up like a colourful perfume bar.
“As I began sniffing my way through over 100 different scents, I felt a sense of calm take over. I shortlisted a few of my favourites—lavender, cedarwood, and a hint of vanilla—before picking out a sleek, ceramic jar that felt just right. Sitting down to blend my custom fragrance, I found the process oddly soothing.
Stirring hot wax with my chosen oils felt like a small ritual, a moment to slow down and simply be present. After naming my candle and pouring it into the jar, I had time to sit back with a cup of coffee from the café, watching my creation cool and set. Since it takes about four to five hours to solidify, I returned the next day to collect my masterpiece,” shares Agnes, a digital creator from Hyderabad.
Breaking The Rules,
At The Project Café Ahmedabad, rules are meant to be broken. Here, patrons can paint on a dedicated wall, interact with chefs to learn about your favourite dishes, and even purchase anything that catches your eye, from the furniture to the artwork adorning the space. Blending global cuisine with artistic flair, the café creates an immersive environment where creativity and gastronomy meet.
“We focus on design-forward and experiential-forward hospitality,” says the founder, Drashty Shah. With two initiatives—one a 150-year-old lifestyle hotel in an ancestral Portuguese house in Goa, and another in Ahmedabad housed in a 75-year-old pre-Independence Art Deco bungalow—their mission has always been to integrate art and design into every facet of the experience. Now celebrating 10 years, the Ahmedabad location has expanded to include the first floor, featuring a room where patrons can paint to their hearts’ content. “The café also boasts a live bakery, an elegant art gallery, and a cozy amphitheatre that regularly hosts art events, exhibitions, and workshops,” adds Shah, 38.
Art cafés originated in the mid-20th century, drawing from the salon culture of 17th and 18th-century Europe, where artists and intellectuals gathered to exchange ideas. The modern concept emerged in the 1950s and 60s, particularly within the Beat Generation, as cafés in cities like New York and Paris became hubs for artistic expression and collaboration. Today, art cafés blend dining with local art exhibitions, promoting accessibility and community engagement in the arts.
“Paint and plates don’t always mix easily! At first, we struggled with the logistics of managing the ‘messy fun’ of painting while serving great food. But, like all artists, we embraced the chaos. We reimagined the space, creating zones where people can comfortably get creative without worrying about their meal, and curated a menu that’s easy to enjoy while painting—think bite-sized treats you can munch on while adding a splash of colour to your canvas,” says Upma Varshney, founder of Artizen cafe in Pune.
As a fine artist herself, Varshney wanted to give back to the community by inspiring them to embrace art as a meaningful part of their daily lives. She says, “One of the most moving stories is of a woman named Radhika, who joined one of our paint parties on a whim.
She was going through a difficult time and didn’t feel confident in her artistic abilities. Over the course of a few months, we watched her transform. She became a regular, and painting evolved into her form of healing—a way to express emotions she couldn’t put into words. One day, she confided that the café had become her sanctuary, a place where she rediscovered herself.”
THE COMMUNITY OF SOULS
Rhea Sharma, 24, found herself embracing her creative side during a visit to the Crazy Plant Lady Café, where she took part in one of their popular pot-painting sessions. “I painted a pot, picked out a beautiful plant to go with it, and got to take both home. It was such a relaxing and rewarding experience, unlike anything I’ve done before,” she recalls.
The Crazy Plant Lady Café offers a variety of interactive activities like pot painting, fluid art workshops, as well as weekend pop-ups such as their Book Exchange Bonanza. These events are designed to engage patrons and create a vibrant community atmosphere.
Located in Ahmedabad, the café is renowned for offering healthier takes on modern cuisine, incorporating Mexican, Italian, and Mediterranean influences with a sattvic twist. The menu also includes options for Jain preparations, catering to various dietary preferences.
“We take pride in offering some of the best gluten-free options in Ahmedabad, along with some vegan and lactose-free options. We believe our gluten-free pizzas are among the best in the city, and we’d love for you to come and try them. Our commitment to offering good gluten-free food comes from a personal motivation as I myself am gluten-allergic and face quite some struggle in finding truly gluten-free options in the city,” says Sahil Pandita, the café’s co-owner. Additionally, the café is the only plant store café in the city, featuring a unique curation of pots and plants.
Zara Siddique, 22, had long prided herself on her extensive knowledge of the hit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. One evening, she was put to the test at a pop-up trivia night hosted by the Crazy Plant Lady Café, where patrons can participate in quizzes for a chance to win prizes. “I answered every question correctly and won a discount on my meal. It was such a fun and unforgettable experience,” she recalls.
In Bengaluru, Dialogues Café embraces art in all its forms, from open mics and poetry circles to book clubs. Founder O Udai Kiran recalls how one customer, Rimjhim, found her passion for art while hosting a workshop. “She quit her job to become a full-time artist after discovering her love for art here,” he says. Post-pandemic, the café fully transitioned into an art hub, where creative souls find not just a canvas, but a community. “We try to merge activities like ‘Brunch and Painting’ or ‘Paws & Art’ to offer value, fun, and learning for our patrons. We’re also collaborating with local communities to integrate that into our workshops,” Kiran says
Shashank, 28, a writer from the city accentuate, “At Dialogues Café, it wasn’t just about reciting poetry—it was about being heard. The room felt like a safe space, where each verse landed with genuine connection. I left with a sense of community and a deeper confidence in my voice.” That sense of community is what these spaces are trying to create, and successfully so.
