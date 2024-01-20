Seems like old times

Mehak Agarwal, the vivacious 35-year-old founder of Mumbai-based Viange Vintage, a costume jewellery brand, reminisces the timeless tale of love that blossomed in 1955, leading to the inception

of the brand. Her grandfather, who lived in Germany was courting her grandmother who lived in India. In an extravagant gesture of fervent love, he purchased a pair of Chanel earrings, convinced they were crafted from genuine gold due to their exorbitant price. “My grandmother, on the other hand, appreciated the gesture but didn’t quite understand the intrinsic worth of the earrings and put them away after wearing them a few times,” she recalls. Many years later, when Agarwal, in her 20s, found them, she was mesmerised by their beauty. “I asked my grandmother if I could have them, and she let me. I knew I had struck gold with this one-of-a-kind vintage piece whose worth surpassed mere monitory considerations; it carried the weight of history, and therefore, were both priceless and timeless. It drew attention whenever

I wore them,” Agarwal says, adding, “I realised everyone wanted to own such pieces, but accessibility was a challenge. That’s when the idea of launching a brand that specialised in such discerning pieces took root.”