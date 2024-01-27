Fifty Shades of Blue: Here's Shuchita Sancheti Garg's new line of lifestyle products

Shuchita Sancheti Garg fondly remembers her childhood days spent visiting her father’s textile unit in Jaipur. “It was pure magic,” says the 28-year-old self-taught artist and interior designer, who graduated from Parsons School of Design, New York.
The wooden printing blocks, vibrant hues and the use of indigenous techniques served as her initial inspiration, resulting in vVyom By Shuchita, her label of home and lifestyle products, years later. As she presents a new line of bed linens, curtains, tableware and cushions, she honours her family’s seven-generation legacy as visionaries in the textile industry.
From a little girl who would fashion scarves for herself at her father’s unit to becoming a seasoned designer, her growing-up years were filled with questions regarding the emotional value of colours—their effect on one’s mood, and their extent of conscious and subconscious imprint on the mind. They continue to dictate her choices, including her new collection, where various shades of blue are dominant. Crafted in cotton and silk-cotton blend, the colour spectrum is an inspiration from the blues of the Himalayas, the vast sky and the deep sea, “spotlighting the life that survives in their embrace”.
A shade of marigold, iridescent hues of butterflies and the delicate lilac of lilies are also part of the line.
All the prints are hand-painted artworks from Garg’s sketchbook. “Every time I need a quiet space,
I sketch. Even if nothing specific emerges, each doodle carries an imprint of my emotions,” she says.
The fabrics amalgamate different textures to bring about variations in design. The flower-inspired motifs have been used generously, albeit in newer iterations. “The embroidered reversible cushions and quilts are a harmonious blend of silk and cotton, while the bed sheets and pillow covers are 100 per cent cotton to ensure comfort for the skin.
We’ve used techniques such as hand painting, quilting and embroidery to give each product a different look and feel. The woven raffia pillows are a special feature of the collection, designed for outdoor settings. After all, it’s winter; a time to put your feet up, sit back and enjoy the warm sun,” says Garg.