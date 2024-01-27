Fifty Shades of Blue: Here's Shuchita Sancheti Garg's new line of lifestyle products

Shuchita Sancheti Garg fondly remembers her childhood days spent visiting her father’s textile unit in Jaipur. “It was pure magic,” says the 28-year-old self-taught artist and interior designer, who graduated from Parsons School of Design, New York.

The wooden printing blocks, vibrant hues and the use of indigenous techniques served as her initial inspiration, resulting in vVyom By Shuchita, her label of home and lifestyle products, years later. As she presents a new line of bed linens, curtains, tableware and cushions, she honours her family’s seven-generation legacy as visionaries in the textile industry.

From a little girl who would fashion scarves for herself at her father’s unit to becoming a seasoned designer, her growing-up years were filled with questions regarding the emotional value of colours—their effect on one’s mood, and their extent of conscious and subconscious imprint on the mind. They continue to dictate her choices, including her new collection, where various shades of blue are dominant. Crafted in cotton and silk-cotton blend, the colour spectrum is an inspiration from the blues of the Himalayas, the vast sky and the deep sea, “spotlighting the life that survives in their embrace”.