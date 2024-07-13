Home Improvement

The distinction between office design and home design is disappearing, especially as any place today can become a workspace, preferably with the comfort and warmth of a home.The world of work has gone through rapid changes because the idea of work itself has changed: new demands and modalities call for different sorts of workspaces. Workplace 3.0’s mission was dedicated to the design and technology of this increasingly flexible, porous and changeable space, showcasing the workspace of today, present-day solutions that look to the future.

The S Project, on the other hand, showcased infinite possibilities of turnkey interior design, in which technical elements, furnishings and decor coexist in perfect harmony. It is a relatively new exhibition devoted to design products and decorative and technical interiordecor solutions, showcasing interior and outdoor furnishing, and lighting and acoustic solutions to wellness products and textiles.