Tabling craft with a contemporary flair

It’s a smart man who intuitively whips up delicious cocktails when handed a bunch of ingredients. And, interior designer Ravi Vazirani is definitely a very smart man. Very talented too, going by the gorgeous spaces he has created for several luxury retailers, restaurateurs and celebrities such as filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion impresario Rhea Kapoor. Best of all: the creative brilliance comes naturally. Vazirani didn’t study design or intend to be an interior designer. He did his Master’s in Marketing from a university in Australia and was meant to pursue a career in advertising. But life designed a different plan for him. (Ironically, his sister studied interior design, but she does not practise it). Here, he talks about his work and his penchant for coffee tables.

You say your creations are all byproducts of your design work, created in answer to a client need. But how is it that so many tables find their way to your website?

My products are a result of my needs, which are sometimes for personal use and often for design projects. I started my career as a stylist, art-directing shoots for publications; then progressed to designing spaces. Hence, making products comes as a natural extension of my design journey. I enjoy designing tables, which is why you see a lot of them.

Do you find tables more interesting than, say, beds or chairs?

It’s all fascinating. However, the approach to designing different products varies. For chairs, you have to understand ergonomics and work with upholsterers, etc. Given that I work in Bombay and don’t necessarily have the kind of space I’d like to, I end up designing smaller pieces, mostly tables and lamps. Having said that, we have designed larger pieces, but they are site-specific and I don’t particularly see them as an extension of the design language under our product portfolio.