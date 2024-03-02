Tabling tradition

After dabbling in marketing, finance and playwriting, Sravanya Rao Pittie found her calling—the world of design. As the Mumbai-based tableware designer and founder of Sokka Design Studio presents her new kansa Harappan collection, she gives us a peek into its making.
Like all tableware collections, there’s crockery, linen and accessories; think dinner plates, mats with embroidered cotton linen, and luxurious velvet trims adorned with gold rivets, fusing antiquity with modernity. But, what makes it stand out is its celebration of the metallurgical traditions of one of the oldest human civilisations—the Indus Valley. The spotlight is on the use of copper utensils and tools, which are adorned with motifs of Harappan pottery.
Capturing the essence of the civilisation’s aesthetic is the attractive kansa Harappan bronze alloy dinner plate. While its centre is plain, the outer edge creates visual interest with an unusual pattern. The embroidered table napkin follows a similar design on the edges and makes for a sophisticated addition to the dining table.
“Simplicity reigns supreme in this collection, trailing the minimalist template popular these days. It’s an approach that speaks to the growing body of people who seek an uncluttered aesthetic,” says Sravanya, who conducted rigorous quality assessments for over three years on the kansa being used in the collection. She reveals that she sourced the alloy from Moradabad’s truck scrap. “I was particular about this aspect because the precise formulation of the metal is what influences its health benefits; therefore, it was imperative to source superior quality, lead-free kansa,” she says.
The entrepreneur noticed a significant jump in the demand of dishwear made of kansa in the months following the pandemic. “With a heightened focus on health, there’s a parallel interest in serving and storing food in natural materials to ensure both safety and longevity of food. Kansa is a healthier choice over aluminium or Teflon used today. People are embracing it for its antibacterial qualities. I value it for its alkaline properties that help balance the body’s pH levels,” says the designer adding, “Because of its low reactivity to heat, it doesn’t release harmful substances when serving food besides being extremely durable.” Besides, it serves as a reminder to hold on to the wisdom passed down to us by our ancestors.
With an assiduous eye for detail, Sravanya designs products that transcend the beauty of tactility, aiming instead for a deeper sensory engagement. “Everything you own should make a statement,” she says holding up her coffee mug from the brand’s signature Evil Eye collection. It’s a large cup with a lavish 24-carat gold detailing and a sleek ergonomical handle. Whether it’s the innovative kansa line or the brand’s Evil Eye and Jardin collections, each epitomises the high standard she has set for herself.
For someone who is inspired by both the extraordinary and the mundane, each encounter holds valuable lessons. Sravanya marinates in these experiences, until something meaningful blossoms weeks or even months later. “It’s a process rooted in patience and creative deliberation to reach a point where I can confidently say that the product being conceived, will leave an indelible mark,” she says.