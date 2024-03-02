Tabling tradition

After dabbling in marketing, finance and playwriting, Sravanya Rao Pittie found her calling—the world of design. As the Mumbai-based tableware designer and founder of Sokka Design Studio presents her new kansa Harappan collection, she gives us a peek into its making.

Like all tableware collections, there’s crockery, linen and accessories; think dinner plates, mats with embroidered cotton linen, and luxurious velvet trims adorned with gold rivets, fusing antiquity with modernity. But, what makes it stand out is its celebration of the metallurgical traditions of one of the oldest human civilisations—the Indus Valley. The spotlight is on the use of copper utensils and tools, which are adorned with motifs of Harappan pottery.

Capturing the essence of the civilisation’s aesthetic is the attractive kansa Harappan bronze alloy dinner plate. While its centre is plain, the outer edge creates visual interest with an unusual pattern. The embroidered table napkin follows a similar design on the edges and makes for a sophisticated addition to the dining table.