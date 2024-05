Urban street styles, cultural diversity and personal narratives converge to form the audacious new collection by fashion designer Shahin Mannan. Called Unapologetic, it rallies for self-expression that is raw and uninhibited, “one that requires courage, the kind that is sometimes hard to build given circumstantial roadblocks, but once you step on to the other side, what lies is a lifetime of fulfilment and the promise of incredible growth”.

The first piece she conceived as an ode to her ideas of heterodoxy was the oversized jacket with an asymmetric skirt. “It’s a declaration of nonconformity. It embodies the kind of confidence I’ve built over the years with fearless conviction in myself. The exaggerated silhouette with its playful asymmetry brings out two important sides to my personality: willingness to stand out from the crowd, and being fun and goofy,” says the designer. The ‘I am me’ overcoat paired with baggy pants is another piece where the assertion of individuality is rampant. The ‘text flap’ blazer with a circular skirt is daring yet inspiring in its storytelling. The ‘believe-in-yourself’ jacket with baggy pants reinforces her thoughts on liberation and self-assuredness. The sunflower baggy pants paired with a denim vest, on the other hand, are whimsical and bohemian. “You’ll see a lot of denim, cotton blends and textured materials in a colour story comprising grey, black, mustard yellow and ivory, each selected to supplement the larger idea of the collection,” she says.