Tanushri Biyani is a beach baby. Whenever the founder of Mumbai-based footwear brand Anaar, craves a holiday, her mind drifts to the beach. “I can almost hear the crashing of waves, and feel the warmth of the sand. It’s the best feeling,” she says. Such is her love for the coast that she dedicated her new line, Citruses by the Sea, to fun getaways. “It’s the joy of travelling far and wide that I’ve expressed through my new collection,” she adds.

The fresh lineup includes three ranges: Cool Blues—a selection of denim footwear featuring embroidery and shimmering white and silver cutdana work; Sunny and Citrusy, crafted in white fabric and blush satin, which comes with embroidered butterflies, dragonflies and blooms in French knots; and Staples from Naples, inspired by the elegance of the Italian Riviera embodying the la dolce vita aesthetic.

Take, for instance, the Butterfly Pea wedge sneakers embroidered with white beads and white cotton thread on denim. “They strike the perfect balance between style and comfort, making them ideal for a vacation full of walking,” Biyani says. Anaar is best known for its contemporary spin to traditional bridal footwear.

Staying true to their foundational aesthetic are the Pop Rocks wedge sneakers in black micro suede. Embellished with black rhinestones they aspire to be a holiday staple, not just for a fun night-out, but also for destination weddings.

Inspired by the lavender village of France, the Valensole wedge sneakers have embroidered lavenders made with French knots. The shoe is crafted in off-white jute with pastel embellishments and purple flowers. “It took our artisans 55 hours to make this pair,” says Biyani, who believes the brand’s Miami Palm classic sneakers, inspired by the blues surrounding the Miami beach and art deco elements, is one of the distinctive pieces. “It comes with white and silver cutdana work with rainbow sequins embroidered on denim, giving it a luxurious yet leisurely look,” says the designer.

The Mystic Forest wedge sneakers flaunt an array of Indian embroidery techniques, including cutdana and dabka pitta. It all comes together on blush pink satin, and I’d pick this for a more dressed-up look,” she says.

It is this blend of ease and elegance that continues to define Biyani’s vision. Availability: Shopanaar.com