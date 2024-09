Just whisk away to a breathtaking beach or the majestic mountains, but remember to take us along,” laughs 31-year-old Meghna Goyal, the founder of Summer Somewhere, a Mumbai-based clothing and footwear brand. Inspired by the joy of the summer season, her latest line of practical yet stylish offerings in both categories embody the essence of sunny holidays.

All the lightweight strappy sandals are crafted from chrome-free leather. “This is our biggest USP. Most vegan shoes are made from faux leather, which is typically made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) or polyurethane (PU), and relies on virgin plastic that cannot be recycled,” says Goyal, who elegantly lifts her foot to show the Alice sandals crafted from Sheep Nappa Leather. Designed with a round toe and a modest 10 mm heel, these black sandals with a rubber sole ensure stability and durability. “It is extraordinarily simple, but you’ll be surprised how well it pairs with a diversity of outfits, not once taking away from either of their charm,” she says.

The square-toed ballet-tie-up sandals in deep tan are similarly designed for both style and comfort. They feature a rubber sole with a heel cap and a small, comfortable heel that allows for extended wear. “Pair these with our new sleeveless Ellis Vest with wrap detail and Claire pants in a beautiful shade of butter yellow, or even the sexy Cervia dress with a deep scoop neckline. If you ask me, wear it with the ethereal full-length, white dress made of 100 per cent GOTS-certified cotton. It’s got a V neckline with adjustable straps that make the neck look long and elegant, and the ruched detail gives an appearance of a fitted bodice,” she says.

Then, there’s the full-length Seychelles dress that she believes is perfect for beaches. Made with viscose, this unlined garment is extraordinarily lightweight. It’s got a cowl neck and a sassy high slit with ruffle details. “I was keen on using viscose, which is cellulosic fibre made out of wood pulp of renewable plants. The fabric is biodegradable and decomposes faster than cotton,” says the founder. All the pieces are breathable and feature adjustable straps and elastic waistbands to ensure a hassle-free holiday. “They’re also designed to complement pieces from your existing wardrobe, making packing for vacations easier,” says Goyal.