Sitting by her window, watching the luminescent full moon spread its silvery rays, 37-year-old Palak Devpura finds deep calm. From this tranquillity emerge some of her greatest inspirations, including her Jaipur-based jewellery brand Theaa’s new collection, In My Element.

“The full moon symbolises growth, transformation and balance—qualities that resonate with one’s journey of self-discovery. I’ve sought to incorporate the essence into my work, capturing the moon’s energy in every piece,”says Devpura who co-founded Theaa with Gurugram-based Anjali Sinha.

It all started with Chandrama, a neckpiece made of crushed natural diamonds. It’s an ode to the moon’s transitions; from nothingness to fullness. Cherished and Melodrama are two sets of earrings made of brass with handmade textures and designs uniquely carved out to represent different facets of the moon. “The Drama Drops made of moonstones, beautifully seep through the ears and dangle gracefully. Shanti is a necklace inspired by the serenity of the lunar body,” says Devpura, who is also the brand’s creative director.

As an extension of the foundational idea, several pieces in the new line take after forms of raw natural beauty. One such standout piece is the unisex ring. Its broad, textured surface is reminiscent of organic patterns found in our surroundings. There’s also the butterfly ring. “The handcuff with a reptile motif taps into the primal energy of earthy beauty,” says 34-year-old Sinha, also the merchandiser at the brand.