Wood, you choose it

Aarti Aggarwal, founder and principal designer of Delhi and Chandigarh-based Knock on Wood, a home furniture brand, is on a well-earned break.

After being swamped for months, she recently launched two new collections—Sutli, and Salt and Pepper. “For me, the joy of creating something beautiful that brings happiness to others is a passion I continue to nurture despite time being a constraint sometimes,” says the 47-year-old.

Salt and Pepper draws inspiration from the transition between dawn and dusk, “a daily occurrence that intertwines the dance of light and shadow”. The phenomenon shapes the collection’s aesthetic, with the combination of maple and sheesham woods. The soft tones of maple echo the light of dawn while the deep, rich hues of sheesham reflect the darkening shadows of dusk. “The juxtaposition captures the essence of nature’s balance. The novelty of the line lies in the angled stripes that showcase the blending of the two realms,” says the designer.

Sutli, a Hindi word meaning twine, is a more traditional take on household furniture. Woven into its fold is the cultural significance of jute, a material much preferred back in the day to create durable sofas and chairs. The jute for the collection was sourced from local farmers in West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar, and the acacia wood is harvested from sustainable plantations. “Furthermore, the flat-pack design of our packaging minimises the carbon foot print. In essence, the line represents a harmony between culture, sustainability and modern design,” she says.