Pocket Full of Roses

After 40 years, renowned jewellery brand Rose has entered a new retail chapter with The House of Rose, a flagship experiential destination in the iconic Ballard Estate of Mumbai.

This unique space seamlessly combines contemporary design with heritage architecture, reflecting the brand’s journey while resonating with modern sensibilities. Managing Director and Creative Head of the Rose Group, Biren Vaidya’s vision was brought to life by Zaki Sheikh, the founder and principal architect of Parthenon Architects, who meticulously implemented every detail.

Rose’s collection has grown beyond fine jewellery to include luxury watches, lifestyle accessories, and curated experiences that resonate on a global scale. Yet, at the heart of the design house lies its commitment to craftsmanship, personalised service, and the trust and relationships it has cultivated since its inception.

Ask Biren what has changed and what has remained the same in the last four decades, and he says, “Our core values remain unwavering. What has transformed is our approach to luxury—seamlessly adapting to the aspirations of each generation, embracing innovation, and redefining experiential retail,” he shares.

Designed around the concept of experiential retail, luxury and artistry converge to offer a sensory journey at the retail store. “The boutique not only showcases a curated collection of fine jewellery and watchmaking but also provides an immersive experience that is both unique and unforgettable,” he says.

The location was of paramount importance, too. “Darabshaw House, a century-old architectural gem nestled in the heart of Ballard Estate, was a natural choice as it mirrors the very ethos of Rose: an impeccable harmony of heritage, innovation, and timeless elegance,” he adds.