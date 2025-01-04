Slay that look!

Berry Charming

This berry-hued velvet mini dress from Mac Duggal is the perfect mix of playful charm and high-end elegance. With a fun shoulder bow and bubble hem, it adds a unique touch making it impossible not to steal the spotlight. The sumptuous velvet and unique silhouette create a polished yet opulent look. Price: Rs 46,999; Available at macduggal.com

Bag Basics

This three-way bag from Onitsuka Tiger comes in multiple colours and fully-lengthened straps which can be used as a shoulder bag. When shortened, it’s a handle bag. With the straps detached, it works as a bag-in-bag or a make-up bag. Price: Rs 19,500; Available at onitsukatiger.com

Booted Comfort

The Hague Brown Chelsea Boots from San Frissco’s collection are crafted from high-quality faux leather with elegant broguing, striking the perfect balance between style and practicality. Designed with a cushioned insole, they are perfect for both casual gatherings and formal events. Pair them with dark denims and a blazer, or wear them with tailored trousers for a more sophisticated touch. Price: Rs 3,497; Available at sanfrissco.com

Warm & Cosy

This field jacket from Perona is a luxurious yet sporty addition to your winter wardrobe. It features concealed front zipper, six pockets, stand collar, adjustable cuff opening and a functional drawstring waist hem; crafted from LWG-certified suede leather. Price: Rs 36,000; Available at stores and perona.com