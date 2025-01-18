Work that wardrobe

Workwear need not be insipid. But if it is, we suggest amping it up with some fashionable products that can make your outfit go from banal to brilliant!

Eye-catching!

This Timeless Warrior Limited Edition eyewear collection from COCO LENI features bold rectangular shapes and intricate criss-cross texture on top. Handcrafted from eco-friendly materials, each piece is handmade by skilled women artisans in India, merging traditional German craftsmanship with sustainability. What’s more? The company plants a tree on every purchase of the product.

Available on: cocoleni.com

Luxe in Silk

The MACH 1 Hero Series: Silk Scarf from Bangalore Watch Company draws inspiration from the iconic silk scarves worn by Indian women in aviation. Priced at Rs 98,000, the watch comes in a fresh new colour they call Aerobloom. The black numerals on the pink dial ensure excellent contrast and daytime visibility.

Available on: bangalorewatchco.in

Elegant Utility

The new range of leather belts and wallets from United Colors of Benetton blend elegance with practicality, making it the perfect accessory for your back-to-work wardrobe. While the men’s leather belt adds a polished touch to any outfit, the sleek leather wallet offers ample space for essentials, combining organisation with sophistication.

Available on: bagline.com