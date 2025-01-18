Work that wardrobe
Workwear need not be insipid. But if it is, we suggest amping it up with some fashionable products that can make your outfit go from banal to brilliant!
Eye-catching!
This Timeless Warrior Limited Edition eyewear collection from COCO LENI features bold rectangular shapes and intricate criss-cross texture on top. Handcrafted from eco-friendly materials, each piece is handmade by skilled women artisans in India, merging traditional German craftsmanship with sustainability. What’s more? The company plants a tree on every purchase of the product.
Available on: cocoleni.com
Luxe in Silk
The MACH 1 Hero Series: Silk Scarf from Bangalore Watch Company draws inspiration from the iconic silk scarves worn by Indian women in aviation. Priced at Rs 98,000, the watch comes in a fresh new colour they call Aerobloom. The black numerals on the pink dial ensure excellent contrast and daytime visibility.
Available on: bangalorewatchco.in
Elegant Utility
The new range of leather belts and wallets from United Colors of Benetton blend elegance with practicality, making it the perfect accessory for your back-to-work wardrobe. While the men’s leather belt adds a polished touch to any outfit, the sleek leather wallet offers ample space for essentials, combining organisation with sophistication.
Available on: bagline.com
Trench Style
The Black Eliza Women’s Jacket from Perona blends urban flair with a bold silhouette, notched lapel, full lining, dual flap pockets with slip inserts, and a sleek belt for a polished, versatile look. Crafted from LWG certified premium nappa leather, the versatile short trench has a relaxed fit. It is priced at Rs 31,000.
Available on: perona.com
Walk the Talk
Crafted from a playful mix of high-end leathers, the ECCO Sculpted LX 55 Boots feature a sculptural scallop collar that adds instant eye-catching appeal to any outfit. Designed with ECCO’s signature comfort, these boots ensure all-day wearability without compromising on style, making them the perfect choice for the modern woman who values both fashion and function. The boots are priced at Rs 18,999.
Available on: in.ecco.com