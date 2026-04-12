The spark of restraint

What does contemporary India feel like? For Simran Lal Rai and Raul Rai, the answer has only deepened over 10 years—growing richer, more nuanced, and now, more elevated. Marking its 10th anniversary, Nicobar steps into occasion wear with a debut eveningwear line. Comprising 22 looks for women and 18 for men, the collection leans into blacks, silvers, and soft metallics, punctuated by flashes of fuchsia. Indian textiles such as brocade are reimagined with restraint, while silhouettes strike a balance between structure and fluid ease. The result: modern glamour that moves, breathes, and never overwhelms.

“The collection came out of a simple observation—our customers were asking for Nicobar for their more celebratory moments. So, this is our answer. It stays true to everything we believe in: ease, fluid shapes, soft tailoring. But goes somewhere more elevated. The kind of thing you feel good in without feeling like you’re wearing a costume,” they add. Beyond fashion, Nicobar continues to anchor itself in purpose. Through its NicoEco initiative, the brand transforms invasive senna spectabilis wood in the Nilgiris into crafted objects—turning ecological disruption into restoration. As Simran notes, “We’re trying to build a cultural stance: the idea that businesses have a responsibility to contribute to the world beyond their commercial footprint.”

Ten years in, Nicobar isn’t just expanding—it’s evolving with intent, proving that true luxury lies in depth, not display.