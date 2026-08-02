Spell Bound

Rooted in the protective symbols that punctuate everyday Indian life, STARE is a collaboration between fashion label NorBlack NorWhite and jewellery designer Bhavya Ramesh that transforms motifs such as lemons and chillies, serpents, fangs, moons, eyes, and ghunghroos into contemporary adornments. Inspired by the nazar battu masks traditionally hung outside homes to ward off the evil eye, the collection reimagines these emblems as wearable talismans that celebrate femininity in all its complexity—strength and vulnerability, rage and tenderness.

The collection comprises 13 jewellery pieces in sterling silver and gold, alongside a vegan leather bag and a pair of socks. Blending NorBlack NorWhite’s vibrant reinterpretation of Indian visual culture with Ramesh’s sculptural, symbolism-driven jewellery, STARE turns familiar cultural icons into bold, collectible design. Mriga Kapadiya, co-founder, NorBlack NorWhite, says, “This has no doubt been way more extensive than we expected, which comes with the territory of maintaining full creative control and being free to do this exactly the way we want to. We wish for people to consider the process as much as the product and hopefully inspire others to take the leap and work with other independent, homegrown brands.”