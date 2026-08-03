Inside Ridhi Garg’s nature-inspired festive collection ‘Husn-e-Jahan’

For fashion designer Ridhi Garg, beauty isn't confined to the grandeur of a wedding day. It lies in the bloom of flowers, the stillness of a lake, the colours of a haldi ceremony and the confidence of a woman celebrating herself. Drawing from these moments is her latest festive and occasion-wear collection, ‘Husn-e-Jahan’, which celebrates nature, travel and Indian craftsmanship while creating a wardrobe for every festive occasion.
Translating broadly to "the beauty of the world", ‘Husn-e-Jahan’ is about finding inspiration in the everyday. "Through this collection, I have tried to encapsulate all the little beauties you see around you—the florals, the animals, the birds and everything. It is a celebration of all these little things that come together to create this collection," says Garg.
Inspired by nature
The idea first took shape during her travels abroad. While visiting a lakeside, Garg found herself captivated by ducks gliding across the water, blooming flowers and the serenity of the landscape. "I was tempted to create something taking all of this into account—the ducks, the birds, the florals and how these little natural beauties can come together," she recalls.
Japan's tulip gardens, Vietnam's dramatic landscapes and Udaipur's regal architecture each left an imprint on the collection. "It's never just one thing that clicks. You visit places, you observe, and there is art in everything," says Garg.
Those memories eventually evolved into embroidered motifs of swans, florals and lakes that run throughout the collection. Delicate beige and pastel lehengas sit alongside dramatic black and emerald ensembles, while painterly floral prints share space with sculptural corsets and contemporary blouses. Motifs inspired by lakes and wildlife are embroidered onto flowing skirts.
"Indian festivities are incomplete without floral decorations and colours," she says. "Whether it's weddings, haldi or mehendi, celebrations today are all about flowers and vibrant colours. I wanted to blend the festive collection and the wedding collection while bringing out the idea of inner beauty resonating with the natural beauty we see around us."
Rather than adhering to a strict colour palette, Garg chose emotion as her guiding principle. "Our heritage isn't one single colour, and neither are our celebrations," she says. "For sangeet, people love bling and black. For haldi, they gravitate towards softer pastels. Earlier, weddings were associated with just red, but modern women want to embrace every colour. The collection is based on moods and emotions rather than a particular colour scheme."
Threads of tradition
A graduate of NIFT Kolkata, Garg credits her design philosophy to a combination of travel, heritage, craftsmanship and lived experiences. Her first breakthrough came after a visit to Varanasi, where witnessing the weaving process inspired her debut Banarasi collection and eventually convinced her to launch her own label.
Today, inspiration arrives from everywhere—travel, art, heritage, movies and even food. "Sometimes it's simply the emotion you feel in a place that becomes wearable," she says.
That philosophy carries into every piece in ‘Husn-e-Jahan’. Despite its visual diversity, the collection remains cohesive through one constant: craftsmanship. "Hand embroidery is our speciality," says Garg. "That's what connects every lehenga to its heritage roots. The silhouettes bring in the modern aspect, while the embroideries keep us connected to Indian craftsmanship."
Behind every finished garment is an intricate production process that begins with her sketches before passing through the hands of pattern masters, illustrators, dyers, printers and artisans. The collection employs techniques such as zardosi and aari embroidery, alongside mirror work, beadwork, feathers and pearls, lending texture without overwhelming the garments.
"When I was studying, I became very impressed by Indian handicrafts and craftsmanship," notes Garg. "Our craftsmanship is our legacy. I always try to combine traditional techniques with modern designs so future generations continue to celebrate them."
The consistent craftsmanship allows contemporary silhouettes—including structured corsets, asymmetric blouses and plunging necklines—to coexist naturally with traditional handwork.
Designed for long hours of celebrations—from haldi mornings to destination weddings and festive soirées—the garments prioritise movement and comfort without compromising on couture. The collection incorporates lightweight organza, soft nets, flowing silks and printed fabrics layered with delicate embellishments. "We wanted women to feel beautiful without feeling restricted," Garg notes. “At the end of the day, you shouldn't feel weighed down by the outfit.”
Available at Ridhi Garg's flagship store, located at Shop No. 242, First Floor, Main Road, Chandni Chowk, Delhi