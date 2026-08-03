Inside Ridhi Garg’s nature-inspired festive collection ‘Husn-e-Jahan’

For fashion designer Ridhi Garg, beauty isn't confined to the grandeur of a wedding day. It lies in the bloom of flowers, the stillness of a lake, the colours of a haldi ceremony and the confidence of a woman celebrating herself. Drawing from these moments is her latest festive and occasion-wear collection, ‘Husn-e-Jahan’, which celebrates nature, travel and Indian craftsmanship while creating a wardrobe for every festive occasion.

Translating broadly to "the beauty of the world", ‘Husn-e-Jahan’ is about finding inspiration in the everyday. "Through this collection, I have tried to encapsulate all the little beauties you see around you—the florals, the animals, the birds and everything. It is a celebration of all these little things that come together to create this collection," says Garg.