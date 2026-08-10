Pirelli’s 2027 calendar tells India’s story through three generations of photographers

“There was a time, immediately after my father passed away, when I didn’t want to pick up the camera again,” says photographer Avani Rai. “It wasn’t because I had stopped believing in photography. It was because I had lost my most important audience.”

For Avani, photography had always ended with her father, veteran photojournalist Raghu Rai. “My greatest validation was always seeing him proud of me as his daughter,” she says.

Months after his death, Avani is back behind her camera, taking over her father’s contribution to Pirelli’s 2027 calendar — The Cal™.

The calendar marks the first time in its history that two photographers have been brought together for the same edition. It places India at its centre through the contrasting perspectives of Norwegian fashion photographer Sølve Sundsbø and Indian photographer Raghu Rai, whose archival work is reinterpreted by his daughter Avani following his death in April.