How the Relaxed Corset Became Indian Fashion’s Most Versatile Wardrobe Essential

Corsetry has been central to Namrata Rajpal, founder and creative director, Namrata Rajpal, for five years, and she sees its current popularity as an evolution rather than a revival. “For me, it’s an ongoing evolution of a signature style that our brand is recognised with. The modern woman is looking for versatility. She wants pieces that feel modern, can be styled in multiple ways and make a statement,” says Rajpal.

The corset is also making a compelling bid to replace the conventional blouse. “I love seeing it worn with fluid skirts, sharp tailoring, classic saris, or even relaxed denim. It’s all about creating contrast—pairing structured pieces with softer silhouettes. That balance makes the look feel effortless rather than overly styled, and it allows women to wear one piece in completely different ways,” she adds. For Diya and Rajvvir Aroraa, founders and designers, DiyaRajvvir, it is precisely this versatility that makes the corset relevant. “It’s versatile, effortless, and can be styled for so many different occasions without losing its elegance. We love styling a corset with a saree, a flowing skirt, or even tailored separates,” they say.

The styling rule? Let it breathe. Keep the jewellery restrained, contrast the structure with something fluid and, above all, let the corset be the conversation starter. After years of being associated with restriction, it seems the corset has finally learned to relax. What makes the trend particularly potent is its ability to flatter without feeling fussy. A well-cut corset defines rather than disguises, giving the wearer shape while leaving enough room for movement. With a sari, it sharpens the drape; with a flowing skirt, it creates proportion; with trousers or denim, it adds just the right amount of polish. In other words, it has moved beyond being an occasion-only statement piece to become a surprisingly democratic wardrobe essential—one that can be dressed up, dressed down and, most importantly, worn again.